Heinemann Oceania appoints Rosi Fernandez as new Managing Director

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Gebr. Heinemann
Rosi Fernandez, Managing Director, Heinemann Oceania.

Rosi Fernandez, Managing Director, Heinemann Oceania has a strong track record for brand-building, collaboration, and sales growth.

Heinemann Oceania has appointed Rosi Fernandez as its next Managing Director – she will commence her new role on 15 June.

Fernandez joins Heinemann from La Prairie Group, where she was most recently Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Under her leadership, La Prairie rose to become a top skincare brand in distribution in Australia. Additionally, she helped to pioneer new sales channels, including a partnership with Heinemann to launch the first La Prairie spa in Sydney Airport – a global first.

“Rosi brings to Heinemann over 30 years of deep luxury retail experience and very impressive people leadership skills, making her the perfect candidate to execute on our vision for the business,” commented Heinemann Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Johannes Sammann.

“Rosi has an established, sterling reputation in the travel retail industry, reinforcing our confidence in her seamless transition into the Managing Director role, and her capability of bringing our business to the next level.”

In her new position, Fernandez will be responsible for spearheading key strategic initiatives in the Oceania region, steering the direction of Heinemann’s airport locations in Sydney, Gold Coast and Auckland, and continuing to hone the team’s operational capabilities to uplift sales and conversion rates.

“I am thrilled to be joining Heinemann at this key juncture. I have known and worked with the Heinemann team in Oceania for the past decade they have been operating in the region, and have long admired their spirit of collaboration and dedication to retail excellence,” commented Fernandez.

“I am very proud to be stepping in to lead that same team now and I am grateful for their and the Heinemann regional management team’s trust in me.”

Prior to La Prairie, Fernandez also held leadership roles at luxury department store David Jones.

She currently serves as Chair of the Cancer Patients Foundation board of Look Good Feel Better and is on the Australian committee for Women in Travel Retail+.

READ NEXT: Gharage Ventures, travel retail’s only VC fund, wants to reshape the channel

READ NEXT: Coty and Heinemann introduce ‘My Fragrance Garden’ at Sydney Airport

READ NEXT: Meeting volatility with resilience: Gebr. Heinemann hits record €4.7bn turnover in 2025

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
The Americas

Sydney Airport announces major RFP for travel essentials at T1 International

Image Credit: Sydney Airport Sydney Airport (SYD) has launched a major Request for Proposal...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Mars Wrigley ITR brings M&M’S Experience concept to Asia at KLIA Asia & Pacific
image description
Imperial Brands spotlights Davidoff centenary at TFWA Asia Pacific 2026 International
image description
Storck Travel Retail drives Asia Pacific focus via strong gifting strategy Asia & Pacific
image description
‘Quantum leap’ for Hyundai Duty Free at Incheon after DF2 stores open Asia & Pacific
image description
APAC’s $120 duty-free beauty customer: What they’re seeking and how to deliver Other Stores
image description
Chef Akira Back: Airports present "huge untapped opportunities" for F&B Asia & Pacific
image description
APTRA Networking Lunch in Singapore welcomes 170 guests Asia & Pacific
image description
Guylian to preview Japanese Matcha Temptations pouch at TFWA Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère TR launches new food and retail concepts at Düsseldorf Airport Europe
image description
Meeting volatility with resilience: Gebr. Heinemann hits record €4.7bn turnover in 2025 Other Stores
right