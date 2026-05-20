Heinemann Oceania appoints Rosi Fernandez as new Managing Director

Image Credit: Gebr. Heinemann

Heinemann Oceania has appointed Rosi Fernandez as its next Managing Director – she will commence her new role on 15 June.

Fernandez joins Heinemann from La Prairie Group, where she was most recently Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Under her leadership, La Prairie rose to become a top skincare brand in distribution in Australia. Additionally, she helped to pioneer new sales channels, including a partnership with Heinemann to launch the first La Prairie spa in Sydney Airport – a global first.

“Rosi brings to Heinemann over 30 years of deep luxury retail experience and very impressive people leadership skills, making her the perfect candidate to execute on our vision for the business,” commented Heinemann Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Johannes Sammann.

“Rosi has an established, sterling reputation in the travel retail industry, reinforcing our confidence in her seamless transition into the Managing Director role, and her capability of bringing our business to the next level.”

In her new position, Fernandez will be responsible for spearheading key strategic initiatives in the Oceania region, steering the direction of Heinemann’s airport locations in Sydney, Gold Coast and Auckland, and continuing to hone the team’s operational capabilities to uplift sales and conversion rates.

“I am thrilled to be joining Heinemann at this key juncture. I have known and worked with the Heinemann team in Oceania for the past decade they have been operating in the region, and have long admired their spirit of collaboration and dedication to retail excellence,” commented Fernandez.

“I am very proud to be stepping in to lead that same team now and I am grateful for their and the Heinemann regional management team’s trust in me.”

Prior to La Prairie, Fernandez also held leadership roles at luxury department store David Jones.

She currently serves as Chair of the Cancer Patients Foundation board of Look Good Feel Better and is on the Australian committee for Women in Travel Retail+.

READ NEXT: Gharage Ventures, travel retail’s only VC fund, wants to reshape the channel

READ NEXT: Coty and Heinemann introduce ‘My Fragrance Garden’ at Sydney Airport

READ NEXT: Meeting volatility with resilience: Gebr. Heinemann hits record €4.7bn turnover in 2025