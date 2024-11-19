Molton Brown creates Christmas gifting activation at London Gatwick

By Benedict Evans |

The high-profile Christmas festive boutique activation went live on October 24 and will run at the location until November 25.

Molton Brown has unveiled its 2024 festive gifting campaign at London Gatwick Airport South Terminal, in partnership with Avolta-owned World Duty Free.

The theme of the promotion is ‘gifting is the art of knowing’.

The aim of the campaign is to help customers find a gift which reflects the special connection and treasured relationships between friends and family that Christmas always highlights.

Located close to Molton Brown’s main retail location within the terminal, the pop-up space highlights the brand’s extensive range of luxury fragrances, bath and body products, and festive gift sets.

The activation’s design also showcases Molton Brown’s new creative direction, which was introduced in September as part of its New Brand World vision, created to solidify the company’s leadership in the fragrance sector and engage a wider audience.

Making every purchase perfect

On arrival at the activation, which features a digital back wall, complemented by smaller digital screens, visitors can choose from a curated assortment of gifts sets and individual products.

Expert Beauty Advisors are on hand to provide personalised recommendations, and to distribute 1.5ml scent samples, in line with Molton Brown’s fragrance-first focus.

To further elevate the shopping experience, a gifting bar spotlights all the different gift-wrapping options available, including fragrance sleeves, gift tags and ribbons.

Another key element is the ‘capture the moment’ selfie area, where passengers can take a photo together and receive a hard copy, customised with a Molton Brown frame.

The final touchpoint is an interactive ‘spin to win’ wheel, which allows activation shoppers the chance to win either a festive bauble or a 7.5ml Eau de Parfum GWP.

Rosie Colleypriest, Associate Director Global Travel Retail for Molton Brown, commented: “We are very excited to embark on our first Contentainment collaboration, which has got off to a very successful start. This activation underscores our commitment to the GTR channel, and aligns with our vision of continuing to bring fragrance discovery to life for our travelling consumers.

The festive season is such a special period, when so many people look forward to spending time with their loved ones. Travel offers everyone a chance to reconnect and we have created a campaign that really celebrates the joy of shared experiences and making new memories.”

