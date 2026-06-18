Nestlé ITR and Lagardère debut Kit Crew activation at Geneva Airport

Image Credit: Nestlé ITR

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail and Geneva Airport to launch a landmark KitKat & Formula 1 activation at Geneva Airport.

Running from 28 May to 30 June in the Terminal 1 Place Centrale, the 360° activation features the first-ever travel retail appearance of the Kit Crew – and is described as the most comprehensive expression of KitKat’s global Formula 1 partnership in travel retail to date.

Designed exclusively for Geneva Airport, the activation incorporates immersive experiences, exclusive products and personalisation services.

Making its debut appearance in travel retail, the Kit Crew serves as the central feature of the activation, bringing KitKat’s signature “Have a Break” platform to life for travellers.

Featuring brand ambassadors dressed in distinctive red uniforms and racing helmets, the Kit Crew aim to engage travellers through memorable interactions and photo opportunities, encouraging passengers to step away from the rush of travel and enjoy a well-deserved break.

Another key focal point is the high-visibility interactive racing simulator, which allows activation visitors to step into the driver’s seat and experience the excitement of the sport.

Nestlé ITR showcases F1 partnership

The retail space showcases the latest products inspired by KitKat’s global Formula 1 partnership, including travel retail-exclusive items. Two new launches are also highlighted: the collectible KitKat Car Tin and a 5-pack of KitKat & Formula 1 chocolate cars.

An on-site engraving machine allows travellers to personalise their collectible KitKat Car Tins, to enhance giftability. The activation also features product sampling and GWP offers, such as exclusive KitKat & Formula 1 branded caps and backpacks.

NITR General Manager Frédéric Porchet commented: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail through this activation celebrating KitKat’s global partnership with Formula 1 at Geneva Airport.

Image Credit: Nestlé ITR

“This initiative is a clear example of our experience-led confectionery strategy, A.C.T. (Attract, Convert, Thrive), which focuses on creating engaging moments that drive both footfall and sales in travel retail. The travel retail debut of the Kit Crew adds a unique new dimension to the activation, while the racing simulator acts as a powerful traffic driver.

“Combined with our latest product range, particularly travel retail exclusives, the activation supports conversion by offering differentiation and relevance for today’s travellers.”

He added: “By combining experience, innovation and strong partnerships, we continue to unlock new opportunities for confectionery category growth in the channel.”

Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland Commercial Director Marie Lafille noted: “At Lagardère Travel Retail, we are committed to delivering innovative retail concepts that enhance the passenger journey while driving strong commercial performance.

“This activation brings together an immersive experience, exclusive products and a globally recognised brand to create a truly standout in-store moment. [It] demonstrates what can be achieved when a global brand, a leading travel retailer and an airport operator come together around a shared vision.

“Through the exceptional collaboration between Lagardère Travel Retail, Nestlé International Travel Retail and Geneva Airport, we have created a unique destination experience delivering an innovative, entertaining and memorable traveller moment in Place Centrale, at the heart of Geneva departures.

“It is a strong example of how close collaboration with our partners can deliver added value for travellers and drive category growth in a highly competitive airport environment.”

KitKat Global Head Rouven Lochmüller commented: “We are excited to bring the energy of KitKat’s global partnership with Formula 1 to travellers in such an engaging way.

“The debut of the Kit Crew in travel retail represents an exciting milestone for the brand, allowing us to bring the spirit of KitKat’s iconic ‘Have a Break’ platform to life in a new way while creating memorable moments for travellers.

“From collectible formats to new product concepts, we are responding to growing demand for unique, shareable and giftable products that resonate with a broad and increasingly experience-driven audience.”

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