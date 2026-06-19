Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

ON LOCATION : Sparkling wine leader Henkell Freixenet officially launched a first-of-its-kind product from the Freixenet family on the Balearic island of Mallorca this week – with a strategic GTR rollout now in progress at other Spanish Mediterranean airports in partnership with Avolta. TRBusiness was on-site for the launch.

A high-profile promotion of the new light, easy-drinking sparkling wine, Freixenet Mallorca Edition, is running for the month of June, designed to appeal to the huge volume of tourists now building up for their summer getaways. Aena’s Mallorca Airport (PMI) typically handles more than 4.5 million passengers in the peak high-season months.

Ramon Olivé Altès, Head of GTR Sales at Henkell Freixenet, said the new product represents “a strategic elevation of Freixenet’s global premium positioning and a tribute to one of Europe’s most desirable destinations”. It has denominación de Origen labelling and comes in a gift box.

Also on display is Solare Spritz, launched in-market in March, which marks a move into the booming apéritif/spritz sector. According to IWSR data, premium‑priced bitters (the fastest‑growing component of the spritz occasion) grew at +18% CAGR (2018–2023) and are forecast to grow at +19% CAGR (2023–2028).

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

Solare – described as an ‘aperitivo Mediterraneo’ and specifically launched for spritz cocktails – is hitching a ride on that trend. Olivé Altès told TRBusiness: “Solare will remain for a further three months at Spanish airports for tastings and as part of a festival that Avolta is organising.” Barceló rum, a Henkell Freixenet distribution brand, also has a notable presence.

Freixenet is prioritising sun-and-sea gateways

The 10sq m HPP in Avolta’s main store at PMI incorporates a digital wraparound, video screens, and a bar for tastings and engagement. The promotional partnership with the retailer is currently expanding to the airports of Barcelona, Alicante, Madrid, Málaga, Ibiza, Formentera, and Menorca. All, apart from Madrid, are sun-and-sea gateways, as the brand message for the two lead products is very much connected to the Mediterranean lifestyle.

The Mediterranean is a core element of both products and the wider Freixenet portfolio. While the brand is best known as a Spanish Cava, over the years it has developed into a Mediterranean brand with, for example, the launch of a DOC Prosecco in 2017/18, and then the expansion of further Italian wine collections.

Mallorca Edition (10.8% ABV) – described as a super-premium sparkling wine – is particularly unique in the Freixenet portfolio because it comes from the vineyards of the island family producer, José L. Ferrer, under the Appellation of D.O. Binissalem. Two indigenous grape varieties, Prensal and Giró Ros (vintage 2025), have been used to express the island’s specific character, revealing notes of green apple and orchard fruit, balanced by a Brut dosage.

Before partnering with Freixenet, José L. Ferrer was producing two in-bottle fermented sparkling wines for about 12 years, so it had the expertise needed to create a limited edition with some standout qualities.

Only 6,919 bottles this year

Given the limited wine-growing areas in Mallorca, this year’s launch is an edition of just 6,919 bottles, making travel-retail an obvious choice for channel exclusivity. Speaking to TRBusiness, Andreas Brokemper, CEO of Henkell Freixenet, said: “With every bottle numbered and limited, we could not distribute widely. We needed places where the exclusivity could be perfectly merchandised and explained, hence GTR, and Palma Airport as our first location. Even just a few days in, we have the impression that it is well received.”

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

He added: “This is a totally different style of sparkling, bottle-fermented, and easy-drinking.” He added that “this is just the starting point”, hinting that the cooperation with the island producer, José L. Ferrer, will likely be extended, possibly through future annual limited editions.

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor at Avolta, added: “Travel retail is at its strongest when it offers travellers something they cannot find elsewhere. The Mallorca Edition brings together exclusivity, local relevance and a clear summer consumption moment.”

As part of the launch, Henkell Freixenet, which now has outright ownership of the Freixenet business, hosted more than 100 drinks journalists, consumer press, and influencers from across the world for a two-day brand immersion, indicating the importance it is attaching to its Mallorca exclusive, and to the volume drive it is engaging in for Solare over the summer.

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