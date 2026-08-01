Image Credit: SSP

Global travel food and beverage (F&B) retailer SSP Group saw sales in Q3 rise by +4% year-on-year (at constant currency), driven chiefly by its UK and Ireland business, up +8%. The company also announced this week a five-unit contract at Auckland Airport (AKL) in New Zealand, strengthening its APAC & EEME unit, which grew by +5% in Q3.

SSP said that the revenue performance from 1 April to 30 June 2026 “reflected sustained quarter-on-quarter trading momentum in three of our four regions”. This came despite a major contraction in passenger numbers in APAC & EEME – comprising Asia Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf – due to the conflict in the Gulf, where sales were down -35%. Fortunately, the Gulf only accounts for 2% of annual group sales.

In North America (24% of sales in 2025), SSP noted subdued passenger numbers towards the end of the quarter, but the unit still delivered +4% year-on-year growth (constant currency), though like-for-like sales were sluggish at +2%, but helped by an increase in the number of restaurants across its existing airport footprint in the region.

Flat sales in Continental Europe, the company’s biggest division with 33% of sales in 2025, reflected a profitability drive in the region through an operating improvement plan and a staged exit of the German MSA business. The +8% YoY rise in the UK and Ireland (26% of sales) was helped by positive seasonal trading and a strengthened customer proposition.

In APAC & EEME (17% of sales), LFL sales fell by -2% YoY and slowed -10% quarter-on-quarter due to the Middle East conflict, which led to lower passenger numbers in key travel hubs across the region. For Q3, Gulf markets traded at about 65% of prior year levels. Despite the geopolitical upheavals this year, trading as a whole has remained in line with SSP’s expectations.

Image Credit: SSP

While uncertainty reigns in the Middle East, the company says it is on track to achieve its targets of EPS delivery within a range of 13.6-14.8p (post share buyback) and improved free cash flow (pre-dividend and pre-share buyback) to more than £100m ($134.8m). This is on the assumption that the current operating environment “remains substantially unchanged and at today’s FX rates”.

Auckland awaits new SSP units

At AKL, SSP’s five units will consist of four bespoke concepts and one franchise partnership spanning both airside and landside, all with self-order technology. The food retailer believes the agreement will act as a platform for future growth alongside long-term terminal development plans at the airport, New Zealand’s busiest.

Among the bespoke concepts are Auckland Coffee Exports, a premium coffee-led café and bar; NZ Pie Co. & Croissant Lab serving up gourmet pies and sweet and savoury pastries; and a family-friendly café and bar called The Local. A further SSP-owned concept focused on healthier food choices is planned for landside.

Meanwhile, a franchise partnership with New Zealand Vietnamese food brand Roll’d will see its first airport location in the country and SSP’s fifth Roll’d operation across Australasia. Commenting on the contract, Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said: “Auckland Airport is a strategically important gateway and an ideal location to showcase the strengths of our business.”

ALK has stepped up its F&B offer in its international terminal, adding 10 new or updated dining options that will open progressively this year.

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