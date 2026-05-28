ITRC brokers J. Pritchard cruise debut with Diamonds International

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: ITRC
ITRC J. Pritchard pickleball Diamonds International debut

J. Pritchard is described as a premium lifestyle apparel brand.

International & Travel Retail Consultants (ITRC) client J. Pritchard is set to make its cruise debut, in collaboration with Diamonds International, onboard Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Vista cruise ship.

J. Pritchard is described as a premium lifestyle apparel brand, created in partnership with pickleball’s founding family. Its portfolio is designed for performance and everyday wear, with a focus on confidence, comfort and versatility.

According to ITRC, the launch marks an important new category opportunity within cruise retail, connecting the energy of pickleball with the broader lifestyle appeal of refined, performance-minded fashion.

As cruise guests increasingly seek brands that reflect how they live, travel and socialise, J. Pritchard is said to offer an apparel concept that is both timely and highly giftable, with strong relevance beyond the court.

“J. Pritchard is exactly the type of brand that makes sense for modern travel retail,” commented ITRC President Rob Robertaccio. “Pickleball has become much more than a sport. It is social, active, aspirational and multigenerational, which aligns beautifully with the cruise audience.

ITRC eyes new category opportunity

“What makes J. Pritchard especially compelling is that it is not only pickleball apparel. It is a lifestyle fashion brand with the quality, story and versatility to resonate with guests who want pieces they can wear on vacation, at home, and everywhere in between.”

The first onboard placement will take place from July, in collaboration with Diamonds International’s Boutiques at Sea, onboard the Oceania Vista.

“Travel retail is a natural next step for J. Pritchard,” noted J. Pritchard COO Bob Hyde. “The brand was built around heritage, sport, style and community, but its appeal extends well beyond the court.

Image Credit: ITRC
ITRC_J Pritchard pickleball Diamonds International

According to ITRC, the J. Pritchard launch marks an important new category opportunity within cruise retail, thanks to the brand’s quality, story and versatility.

“Cruise guests are active, social and style-conscious, and they appreciate products with authenticity and a strong point of view. We are excited to partner with ITRC and Diamonds International to bring J. Pritchard to sea for the first time onboard Oceania Vista.”

“We are always looking for brands that bring something new, relevant and elevated to the onboard shopping experience,” commented Diamonds International Sr. Director of Onboard Retail Samantha Field.

“J. Pritchard has a compelling story, beautiful product and a lifestyle positioning that feels very right for the Oceania guest. It brings together sport, fashion and leisure in a way that feels current, premium and highly appropriate for cruise.”

READ NEXT: Rob Robertaccio launches International & Travel Retail Consultants 

READ NEXT: ITRC brokers new distribution deal for Diesel and Volkswagen tech accessories

READ NEXT: ITRC and Aditek ink new smart tracking deal with aRcj Distribution and MiLi

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Essential Communications announces key management changes

Image Credit: Essential Communications Essential Communications has appointed Sarah...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
HTDF blends cultural heritage with duty free shopping in Sanya Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC: Joseph Ribkoff eyes airport growth after strong pop-up results Asia & Pacific
image description
Brown-Forman on profitability, strategic pricing & reaching the new generation International
image description
Michael Schmidt to retire following distinguished Dubai Duty Free career Middle East
image description
TFWA APEC: Herita Marzotto sharpens TR focus with Prosecco launch Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC 2026 welcomes 2,814 visitors; dates revealed for 2027 Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC: Avène targets airport expansion Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC: Loacker sharpens TR focus as shoppers seek value and volume Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC: Ricola targets regional growth with Kuala Lumpur hub Asia & Pacific
image description
Ricola targets Asia travel retail expansion with regional distribution hub Asia & Pacific
right