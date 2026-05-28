Image Credit: ITRC

International & Travel Retail Consultants (ITRC) client J. Pritchard is set to make its cruise debut, in collaboration with Diamonds International, onboard Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Vista cruise ship.

J. Pritchard is described as a premium lifestyle apparel brand, created in partnership with pickleball’s founding family. Its portfolio is designed for performance and everyday wear, with a focus on confidence, comfort and versatility.

According to ITRC, the launch marks an important new category opportunity within cruise retail, connecting the energy of pickleball with the broader lifestyle appeal of refined, performance-minded fashion.

As cruise guests increasingly seek brands that reflect how they live, travel and socialise, J. Pritchard is said to offer an apparel concept that is both timely and highly giftable, with strong relevance beyond the court.

“J. Pritchard is exactly the type of brand that makes sense for modern travel retail,” commented ITRC President Rob Robertaccio. “Pickleball has become much more than a sport. It is social, active, aspirational and multigenerational, which aligns beautifully with the cruise audience.

ITRC eyes new category opportunity

“What makes J. Pritchard especially compelling is that it is not only pickleball apparel. It is a lifestyle fashion brand with the quality, story and versatility to resonate with guests who want pieces they can wear on vacation, at home, and everywhere in between.”

The first onboard placement will take place from July, in collaboration with Diamonds International’s Boutiques at Sea, onboard the Oceania Vista.

“Travel retail is a natural next step for J. Pritchard,” noted J. Pritchard COO Bob Hyde. “The brand was built around heritage, sport, style and community, but its appeal extends well beyond the court.

Image Credit: ITRC

“Cruise guests are active, social and style-conscious, and they appreciate products with authenticity and a strong point of view. We are excited to partner with ITRC and Diamonds International to bring J. Pritchard to sea for the first time onboard Oceania Vista.”

“We are always looking for brands that bring something new, relevant and elevated to the onboard shopping experience,” commented Diamonds International Sr. Director of Onboard Retail Samantha Field.

“J. Pritchard has a compelling story, beautiful product and a lifestyle positioning that feels very right for the Oceania guest. It brings together sport, fashion and leisure in a way that feels current, premium and highly appropriate for cruise.”

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