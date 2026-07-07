Lucy Quartermaine jewellery launches in cruise retail with Harding+

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Lucy Quartermaine
Lucy Quartermaine jewellery Harding+

The company described the multi-ship roll-out as an important step in its GTR growth strategy.

British jewellery brand Lucy Quartermaine has made its cruise retail detail in partnership with Harding+, onboard P&O Cruises’ Ventura.

The brand will subsequently roll out onboard P&O Cruises’ Arvia, Marella Cruises’ Discovery and Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Bolette, extending its presence across the cruise sector.

The company described the multi-ship roll-out as an important step in its continued growth within the travel retail channel.

The onboard collections feature Lucy Quartermaine’s signature designs, including bold sculptural earrings, statement necklaces and versatile everyday pieces.

Managing Director Lucy Quartermaine commented: “Jewellery is deeply personal – it represents moments, memories and confidence. Launching and expanding across multiple ships allows us to connect with guests in a setting centred around discovery and experience.”

Harding+ Category Director Fine Jewellery & Watches Juliet Ward noted: “Lucy Quartermaine came to us through a ‘trunk show’ with Fred Olsen, and the guest response when they got to model the jewellery was immediate.

“Seeing how much guests loved the range made the decision to work with the brand more permanently an easy one. At an accessible price point for sterling silver, it sits in a sweet spot we know our guests respond to: genuinely design-led jewellery that feels like a real discovery, not just a transaction.”

READ NEXT: Harding+ and Princess Cruises extend partnership through 2031

READ NEXT: PeppaRose strengthens cruise business with new Harding+ listings

READ NEXT: Neil Harding steps back from non-executive roles at Harding+

 

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