PeppaRose strengthen cruise business with new Harding+ listings

Image Credit: PeppaRose

PeppaRose has secured listings with Harding+ across nine ships spanning the Cunard, Princess Cruises and Viking fleets, ahead of the Mediterranean summer sailing season.

The launch marks PeppaRose’s first season with Harding+, introducing the luxury accessories brand across multiple premium and luxury cruise partners, and further strengthening its presence within the global cruise retail channel.

PeppaRose has developed a curated onboard assortment centred around its 100% silk, hand-drawn scarves, crafted in Como, Italy.

Featured collections will include the Capri Lemon range, inspired by the lemon groves of Capri, alongside the Azul and Porto lines, which draw influence from Portugal’s azulejo artwork and the region’s distinctive Mediterranean blues and whites.

PeppaRose Founder Jacqueline Lampert commented: “We are delighted to officially launch with Harding+ and to see PeppaRose introduced across such a strong selection of premium and luxury cruise partners in our first season together.

“Our collections are designed to celebrate the beauty and character of different destinations, making the cruise environment a natural fit for the brand. We look forward to working closely with Harding+ to bring elegant, destination-inspired products to cruise guests throughout the Mediterranean season.”

Image Credit: PeppaRose

Harding Category Director – Lifestyle Claire McLennan noted: “At Harding+, we are always looking for brands that bring authenticity, storytelling and relevance to the guest journey onboard.

“PeppaRose stood out because the collections are creatively connected to destination and itinerary, while also demonstrating a clear understanding of the cruise retail environment.

“We saw an opportunity to introduce a product offering that feels distinctive, destination-led and relevant to the onboard guest experience across several of our premium and luxury cruise partners.”

READ NEXT: PeppaRose expands cruise retail across Regent and Oceania

READ NEXT: PeppaRose unveils exclusive cashmere scarf for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

READ NEXT: PeppaRose capitalising on pre-owned demand with GTR Scarfette release