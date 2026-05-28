PeppaRose strengthen cruise business with new Harding+ listings

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: PeppaRose
PeppaRose Harding+ listings summer 2026

PeppaRose has developed a curated onboard assortment featuring its silk, hand-drawn scarves.

PeppaRose has secured listings with Harding+ across nine ships spanning the Cunard, Princess Cruises and Viking fleets, ahead of the Mediterranean summer sailing season.

The launch marks PeppaRose’s first season with Harding+, introducing the luxury accessories brand across multiple premium and luxury cruise partners, and further strengthening its presence within the global cruise retail channel.

PeppaRose has developed a curated onboard assortment centred around its 100% silk, hand-drawn scarves, crafted in Como, Italy.

Featured collections will include the Capri Lemon range, inspired by the lemon groves of Capri, alongside the Azul and Porto lines, which draw influence from Portugal’s azulejo artwork and the region’s distinctive Mediterranean blues and whites.

PeppaRose Founder Jacqueline Lampert commented: “We are delighted to officially launch with Harding+ and to see PeppaRose introduced across such a strong selection of premium and luxury cruise partners in our first season together.

“Our collections are designed to celebrate the beauty and character of different destinations, making the cruise environment a natural fit for the brand. We look forward to working closely with Harding+ to bring elegant, destination-inspired products to cruise guests throughout the Mediterranean season.”

Image Credit: PeppaRose
PeppaRose_Harding+_summer 2026 season

Featured collections will include the Capri Lemon range, inspired by the lemon groves of Capri, alongside the Azul and Porto lines.

Harding Category Director – Lifestyle Claire McLennan noted: “At Harding+, we are always looking for brands that bring authenticity, storytelling and relevance to the guest journey onboard.

“PeppaRose stood out because the collections are creatively connected to destination and itinerary, while also demonstrating a clear understanding of the cruise retail environment.

“We saw an opportunity to introduce a product offering that feels distinctive, destination-led and relevant to the onboard guest experience across several of our premium and luxury cruise partners.”

READ NEXT: PeppaRose expands cruise retail across Regent and Oceania

READ NEXT: PeppaRose unveils exclusive cashmere scarf for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

 READ NEXT: PeppaRose capitalising on pre-owned demand with GTR Scarfette release

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Essential Communications announces key management changes

Image Credit: Essential Communications Essential Communications has appointed Sarah...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
APTRA North Asia Forum date revealed; Anne Kavanagh promoted to MD Asia & Pacific
image description
On location: Technovation charts PMI’s path from cigarettes to smoke-free International
image description
WHSmith brings AI-powered shopping assistant to Melbourne Airport Other Stores
image description
TFWA APEC: Market Watch India spotlights emerging TR opportunity Asia & Pacific
image description
Heinemann Oceania appoints Rosi Fernandez as new Managing Director Airports
image description
SSP stock rises on best H1 performance since 2019 Airports
image description
Raconteur on designing cruise retail experiences that empower guests Ferries & Cruise Ships
image description
Michael Schmidt to retire following distinguished Dubai Duty Free career Middle East
image description
TFWA APEC: Ricola targets regional growth with Kuala Lumpur hub Asia & Pacific
image description
Sabeen Ditta joins Pi Insight as Client Success Manager International
right