Raconteur on designing cruise retail experiences that empower guests

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group

Making cruise passengers feel like the ‘stars’ of the retail events onboard is key to maximising conversion, according to global luxury retail and cruise guest engagement expert Hannah Whitehouse, Co-Founder of Raconteur.

“The retail experience should always be about the guest – they should leave feeling empowered,” she told us in this video interview, filmed on location at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore last week (10-14 May).

In the piece to camera, she talks us through how Raconteur helps its clients to maximise penetration to help ensure more guests are spending time and money inside the shops.

This, she says, can be achieved through carefully thought out activations and by creating distinctive experiences that drive passengers into the stores.

Whitehouse also delves into how events need to be executed with precision by all the stakeholders involved in order to be effective: “Unless everyone’s in alignment, the activation and the sell-through will never work,” she said, while explaining what she believes is needed to help make this happen.

Hit play on the video below to hear her views on how to capture and hold the attention of cruise guests in store…

Hannah Whitehouse is speaking at the TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (1-3 July) on the ‘The Maritime Marketplace: From Products to Experiences – Driving Conversion at Sea’ panel session. Early bird tickets available until 29 May – see www.TRConsumerForum.com for more.

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