Starboard, Carnival and Diageo unveil Bulleit Bourbon limited edition

Image Credit: Starboard

Starboard has partnered with Carnival Cruise Line and Diageo to introduce a limited-edition Bulleit Bourbon, as part of their America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

The single-barrel bourbon will be available exclusively in retail stores onboard 14 Carnival ships this summer.

The limited-edition Bulleit Bourbon is from a barrel that was personally selected by Lisa Bauer, President and CEO of Starboard, and Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, at Starboard’s ‘Unleash the Potential’ Summit in January.

The expression opens with vibrant fruit aromas and crisp floral notes, leading to a delicately spiced palate, with a silky mouthful and a smooth, rounded finish.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Carnival and Diageo on the launch of this limited-edition Bulleit Bourbon, which Christine and I were able to taste and select in person together earlier this year,” noted Bauer.

“We know that personalised, immersive experiences such as premium spirits tastings hold great appeal for Carnival guests, and we’ll continue to pioneer these kinds of exclusive retail offerings that help make every voyage unforgettable.”

“Carnival is always elevating the guest experience, and as America’s cruise line, we’re excited to partner with Starboard to bring this exclusive Bulleit Bourbon to shops on 14 of our ships,” commented Duffy.

Image Credit: Starboard

“Bulleit is known for its great flavour and craftsmanship, and this special single-barrel pick gives our guests another fun, memorable way to enjoy their time at sea.”

The limited-edition expression is priced at US$59.99 and will be available onboard Carnival Celebration, Carnival Dream, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Legend, Carnival Magic, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise,

Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Venezia.

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