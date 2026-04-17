Classic hopefuls line up at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free
– TRBusiness

Dubai Duty Free officials led by Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi with the winning connections of First Duty, winner of the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes in 2025.

Dubai Duty Free’s season of European horseracing events gets underway with the two-day Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials meeting at Newbury Racecourse beginning today, Friday 17 April.

The fixture also heralds the start of the Berkshire course’s Flat season and features important trials for the season’s first two Classics staged at Newmarket next month.

Saturday’s seven race programme opens with the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes, a seven furlongs contest and a recognised trial for the 1,000 Guineas.  This year’s renewal has attracted a field of 15 three-year-old fillies, headed by the Owen Burrows-trained Touleen, who also holds an entry in the 1000 Guineas.

Sharing top billing is the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes when colts with Classic aspirations take centre stage for which eight runners have been declared with Eve Johnson Houghton’s Group 1 winner, Zavateri heading the field.

Title sponsor Dubai Duty Free is responsible for a total of seven races over the two-day fixture at which racegoers have the opportunity to sample Middle Eastern hospitality in the Dubai Duty Free Marquee where complimentary Arabic coffee and dates are on offer throughout the afternoon.

The Dubai Duty Free Marquee also sees the return of the Prize Wheel which visitors can spin to win on the spot prizes including Dubai Duty Free merchandise, free entry into the Dubai Duty Free Millenium Millionaire and Finest surprise draws and complimentary tickets to future meetings.

“We are delighted to welcome back Dubai Duty Free, an outstanding supporter of Newbury racecourse and of British Horseracing,” said Newbury Racecourse CEO Shaun Hind. “We hope they and their guests will enjoy two days of top-class sport in excellent surroundings.”

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