Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup set for thrilling day of racing action

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free
The Asia Team winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in 2025.

The Asia Team winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in 2025.

A stellar line-up has been announced for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup which takes place at Ascot Racecourse, UK on Saturday, 8 August.

Team Great Britain & Ireland captain, Saffie Osborne, will be joined by Ryan Moore one of the most decorated riders of all-time with over 200 Group 1 winners to his name and 23-year-old Dylan Browne McMonagle whose multiple high-profile successes across the globe in recent years include guiding Ethical Diamond to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last November.  This year the reigning Irish Champion jockey completed the Oaks and Irish Oaks double aboard Thundering On and Johanna Walsh respectively.

The world’s premier international jockeys’ competition features four teams of three riders going head-to-head in six valuable competitive handicaps vying to lift the team trophy – the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup – and the silver saddle awarded to the individual rider amassing the most points on the day.

Osborne makes her second appearance in the competition – she rode a double on her debut in 2023. The 24-year-old’s affinity with Ascot was on show just last month on King George Day when she recorded a treble of victories including on-board Amazing Journey in the valuable Moet & Chandon International Handicap.

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free
– TRBusiness

Ramesh Cidambi, MD, DDF.

The addition of a team representing Hong Kong Jockey Club and disbanding the Ladies’ team to allow the female riders to join male counterparts representing their respective territories is a further evolution of the competition which made its debut in 1999 and has been staged at Ascot since the turn of the century.

“We congratulate the team at Ascot for once again assembling twelve of the best jockeys in the world,” said Ramesh Cidambi Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, which is the title sponsor of the event

“From rising stars to supremely accomplished riders this year’s line-up comprises a fascinating mix of international talent and I wish them all every success.”

The three other teams for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup were confirmed last month with the brand-new Team Hong Kong featuring three licensed riders from the jurisdiction. Vincent Ho will captain the team with Luke Ferraris and Jerry Chau making their debuts in the competition.

The Rest of the World team will be captained by Melbourne Cup winning rider Jamie Melham with Japanese legend Yutaka Take taking part in his ninth Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and the popular Indian rider Suraj Narredu returning after his successful debut last year.

Team Europe, meanwhile, will be captained by Christophe Lemaire who rode Masquerade Ball in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last month. Fellow French jockey Marie Velon makes her second Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup appearance with promising Norwegian rider Frida Valle Skar completing the team.

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will be broadcast live in its entirety in the UK by ITV and globally across multiple platforms. TRBusiness will be in attendance – stay close to our website for social photos and updates.

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