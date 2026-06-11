Exhibiting Showcase partners preview their showcases at the Forum

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The companies that are exhibiting at the TR Consumer Forum are giving delegates a glimpse of what they can expect to discover at their stands within the event’s bustling Coffee & Networking area.

Visitors to the Oettinger Davidoff AG booth will have the opportunity to explore the curated Travel Retail Exclusive Davidoff Voyager’s Selections collection. This has been designed specifically for today’s global traveller, complete with premium packaging, exclusive formats and unique gifting opportunities shoppers simply cannot find through traditional retail channels. According to Oettinger Davidoff, the collection reflects its commitment to ‘delivering differentiated offerings that drive engagement and excitement within the travel retail environment’. “The TR Consumer Forum provides a fantastic platform to connect with industry partners and showcase how our Travel Retail Exclusive Davidoff Voyager’s Selections can create memorable moments for travellers,” said Senior Trade Marketing Manager – Partner Markets & Duty Free EMEA / Americas Julia Waldschmidt. “We’re excited to share our latest innovations and demonstrate the value that exclusivity brings to the travel retail channel.”

Image Credit: Oettinger Davidof Nadri is showcasing the brand’s latest fashion jewellery, which the company says ‘rivals the look of real diamonds’. Designed with the travel retail shopper in mind, Nadri’s collections combine ‘elevated design, exceptional value and strong gifting appeal’.

The company recently announced its continued expansion in travel retail through new partnerships with Hematian Family Duty-Free and Diamonds International, launching across 12 cruise ships spanning four major cruise lines.

“We’re excited to participate in the TR Consumer Forum and connect with travel retail buyers from around the world,” said Stephanie Miano, VP of Sales.

“Today’s duty-free shopper is looking for products that feel special, offer exceptional value, and serve as meaningful reminders of their journey. Nadri is uniquely positioned to meet those needs, combining luxury-inspired design with accessibility. We look forward to sharing how our collections can help retailers create memorable shopping experiences and drive engagement with today’s global traveller.” Image Credit: Nadri

Highlights of the Nadri offering that will be on display include Glimmer, which is described as capturing the ‘bright, carefree spirit of travel’ with bold nano-crystal colour, natural Larimar stones and freshwater pearls. Created for effortless layering, the assortment features accented chains, playful shaky drop earrings and pre-layered statement pieces. The Voyage range is inspired by the famous ‘Heart of the Ocean’, with clear and sapphire-coloured cubic zirconia stones in prong and bezel settings, anchored by a standout adjustable pendant.

A modern taken on casual elegance, the Rivington collection features clear cubic zirconia stones in organic bezel, prong and pavé settings, with its sophisticated styling and accessible luxury positioning make it well-suited to the travel retail environment.

Over on the Coeur De Lion stand, delegates can discover a range of glittering pieces.

“This Forum is a place where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are forged, and the future direction of our channel is shaped, it represents an unmissable opportunity to take stock of where the industry stands and where it is heading,” said Senior Key Account Manager Ana Vassallo.

“Beyond the conversations, it is a chance to put our products in the spotlight, from our latest novelties to our best-selling lines. “I believe there is nothing quite like giving the industry the opportunity to see, touch, and experience the quality of our collection firsthand. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our exhibition stand and sharing what makes our range truly stand out.” Reflecting on the wider event, Vassallo praised the TR Consumer Forum for bringing the focus firmly back to the consumer. “Also, it brings together experienced speakers who share with the delegates the most important and up to date information on the state of the market, their prognosis and the challenges that the sector is facing,” she told us. “For me and for Coeur de Lion is important to keep updated and to understand how the sector keeps evolving, and to have impactful conversations with other brands, retailers and airports. “Ever since attending, I am always coming back to the office with new ideas, new things to think about, and as professionals in the travel retail industry, this is what we need, to be challenged, to learn from each other’s best practices and to create a community focused in the consumer.” Image Credit: Coeur De Lion

For Coeur De Lion, having a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences and behaviours plays an important role in decision-making.

“Travel retail is unique because purchasing decisions are often made within seconds and influenced by the overall travel experience,” explained Vassallo, highlighting that travel retail represents a 20% share of the company’s business.

“Consumer expectations, and taste, are constantly changing, so understanding what travellers are looking for today is key to remaining relevant and successful.

“At Coeur De Lion, we pay close attention to how consumers’ preferences change, and we keep on designing and bringing new collections with our customers at the centre of our work.”

In terms of consumer behaviour, one of the biggest shifts Coeur De Lion is seeing is that travellers today are much more selective in their purchases, and that also they are increasingly looking for exclusive, rare items.

“The emotionality is still there, but they are also more conscious on how they are purchasing,” said Vassallo. “They are looking for products that feel special and premium, but they also expect clear value and a more thoughtful shopping experience.

“In response, Coeur De Lion is focusing on offering jewellery collections that combine timeless design, high-quality craftsmanship, and accessible luxury.

“We are also working closely with our retail partners to create stronger in-store visibility and more compelling promotional offers that better meet the expectations of today’s traveller.”

Tickets are available until Friday 19 June and delegates can book their stay at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG. TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming you in Geneva!

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

READ NEXT: Session Briefing: Maritime Marketplace to unpack driving conversion at sea