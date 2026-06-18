Final call: Delegate registration closes tonight!

Image Credit: TRBusiness

[UPDATED] Time’s running out to join the TR Consumer Forum in Geneva for 1-3 July, with delegate registration closing at 5:30pm (UTC) , Friday 19 June.

Don’t miss your chance to join travel retail’s consumer-centric conference and networking event as airports, retailers and brands come together for a packed programme of insights, debate and collaboration focused on the travelling consumer.

Now in it’s sixth edition, the TR Consumer Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner.

This year’s global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities alongside.

Be part of the conversation alongside a stellar lineup of speakers including Kristina Mees, CCO, Geneva Airport; Joakim Hörnfeldt, Global SVP Retail, Avolta; Rory Ford, Head of Space and Strategy, Heathrow; Lucio Rossetto, Regional COO Europe & CSR Officer, Lagardère Travel Retail; Claire McLennan, Lifestyle Director at Harding+; Julie Lassaigne, Secretary General, ETRC; Anne Kavanagh, Managing Director of APTRA; Richard Simkins, Commercial & Partnerships Director – Airports, JCDecaux UK; Aude Bourdier, Founder of ABM Futureproof; Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group; Mireia Marti, Global Director of Marketing and Business Development, Areas; and Marcin Kiryluk, Business Development Director, Baltona– to name just a few.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Read on for the highlights…

✅ Dual Keynote and State-of-the-Industry Address on Thursday 2 July featuring Maja Marciniak, Senior Economist Policy Analysis, IATA and Dr. Peter Mohn, Founder & CEO of m1nd-set.

✅ Keynote address and fireside chat with ‘The Customer Whisperer’ Kate Hardcastle MBE on Friday 3 July.

✅ Exclusively curated consumer insights package by m1nd-set worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

✅ Eight lively panel sessions designed to unpack the key topics driving transformation across DF&TR today.

✅ Debut of TR Sustainability Hub with a panel session exploring how to turn purpose-driven action into tangible commercial results.

Image Credit: IATA

✅ Lennard Niemannm, Managing Director Gharage Ventures, will explore how to adapt to changing shopper behaviours, with purchasing being driven by the narrative of care and by utilising new technologies intuitively.

✅ Two Over to You – Live sessions – 15-minute talks on issues and initiatives impacting the entire DF&TR industry, including ‘Inconvenient Predictions: Tomorrow’s Airport Shoppers Will Not Wait’ by Blueprint Partner Thomas Henningsen.

✅ Welcome cocktail on Wednesday 1 June at the IATA offices at Geneva Airport sponsored by Lagardère Travel Retail with Geneva Airport, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, and Henkell Freixenet as the wine sponsor.

✅ Evening Networking Event on Thursday 2 July at an iconic venue, with standout entertainment. Click here to read more.

✅ Six coffee and networking lounge opportunities featuring exhibitors including Coeur De Lion, Nadri, Oettinger Davidoff AG, Gordon’s Consulting and The Travel Retail Consortium (TRC), networking lunches, prize draws and lots more!

Delegates can choose to rest their head at a variety of nearby hotels. Rooms at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG, are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You’ll be in good company

Join executives from leading companies confirmed to attend, including APTRA, Areas, Avinor, ARI, Avolta, Baltona, Dubrovnik Airport, Geneva Airport, ETRC, Gharage Ventures, Fraport, Harding+, Heathrow, IATA, Gebr. Heinemann, Hermes Airports, JC Decaux UK, Lagardère Travel Retail, Travel Retail Norway, LVMH, La Prairie, Clarins, SSP, Coty, Mondelēz World Travel Retail and more. Please click here for a snapshot…

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more, including to view a snapshot of who’s attending.

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