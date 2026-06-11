Innovation bites: Flavours & textures shaping confectionery success in GTR

Image Credit: Mondelez WTR

SPONSORED CONTENT: To mark the global rollout of Cadbury Biscoff, TRBusiness teamed up with Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) to shed light on the flavour and textures that are helping confectionery products to stand out on the shelves in travel retail.

During the 2026 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (10-14 May), we asked a selection of stakeholders in the channel to describe what defines an impactful chocolate tasting experience in the channel, how taste can influence purchasing decisions and what role texture plays in perceived quality and brand differentiation. The insight-packed videos will be rolling out on our LinkedIn channel soon.

In the meantime, Anna Somogyi, Mondelez WTR Director Consumer, Customer & Shopper Marketing, tells us more about how the company is leveraging the launch of Cadbury Biscoff to help drive incremental confectionery category growth.

“Cadbury is a leading and trusted global chocolate brand with strong international recognition. Travellers who already know and love Cadbury are likely to choose a new variant, whether for the trip itself or to enjoy afterwards, helping to increase transaction value for the category,” she told us.

“At the same time, one of the biggest growth drivers in travel retail is penetration: appealing to traveller groups who may not yet see confectionery as relevant to them. Cadbury Biscoff helps address this by offering something recognisable yet new. Through eye catching activations in store, travellers can quickly spot the innovation which helps drive footfall, interest, and conversion.”

Teaming Cadbury with Lotus Biscoff brings a differentiated taste experience to the fore, combining creamy Cadbury chocolate with the biscuit’s caramelised flavour and crunchy pieces. It follows the success of Cadbury or Milka with Oreo which, says Mondelez WTR, are ‘top-selling products across all regions’.

Image Credit: Mondelez WTR

A large part of raising awareness of the 350g Cadbury Biscoff tablet in travel retail includes experiential activations such as the one at Luton Airport, which featured an interactive photo experience giving travellers to chance to capture and print branded images. The taste appeal of the chocolate, however, is the biggest draw card.

“When a product innovation is this strong, the most powerful call to action is often the simplest,” explained Somogyi. “With Cadbury’s iconic purple and Biscoff’s bold red, the activation has real stopping power in-store and immediately captures travellers’ attention. The campaign is centred on one clear invitation: ‘try me’.

“Many travellers still bypass duty-free because they do not expect to find anything new or relevant. By bringing together two widely loved brands in a fresh and visible way, the activation gives them a reason to step into the store and explore. Importantly, it is not only about driving unplanned visits.

“These activations also bring a sense of fun and discovery to the journey through elements such as sampling, gamification and photo moments, as seen at Luton Airport. Looking ahead, travellers can expect more experiences that make the brand feel memorable and worth engaging with.”

The results so far show “universally consistent” sales levels for the product across Mondelez WTR’s doors.

“Our brand ambassadors report that travellers are buying the tablets as a self-treat for their journey or to share with a travel companion, she said. “The size of the Cadbury Biscoff tablet and its premium packaging make it a nice gift for loved ones who cannot find the product in their home country.”

As TRBusiness asked stakeholders who feature in the ‘Innovation bites’ videos, new and exciting taste sensations, well-planned activations and trusted brands that deliver on quality and taste are considered among the key factors that can help to boost purchase intent and desire for confectionery products in travel retail.

“Cadbury Biscoff and other products that are only available in a limited number of countries drive purchase intent because consumers need to travel to buy them,” said Somogyi. “Social media worthy products and taste experiences also drive desire for confectionery products. Younger consumers love posting about the unique taste sensation of creamy, smooth Cadbury with crispy Biscoff.”

In terms of the single most important ingredient for growth in travel retail, in the confectionery category and beyond, passenger centricity is paramount for Mondelez WTR. As Somogyi concluded: “By understanding what is relevant for travellers and how our products and experiences can add extra value to their trips, we can make journeys sweeter and more fun.”

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