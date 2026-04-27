It’s time to put your achievements in the spotlight

It’s the final week to enter the Global Travel Retail Awards! Make sure you are in with a chance of earning the recognition your products and initiatives deserve in the DF&TR industry’s only awards programme that’s ‘Voted by Shoppers’.

There’s just a few days left to make your submissions to the 2026 Global Travel Retail Awards, with the entry portal closing at the end of the day on Friday 1 May.

Standard entries are priced at £365 + VAT (20%, if applicable) and you can enter as many products and initiatives in as many relevant categories as you like, for more chances to win.

Now in it’s ninth year, the Travel Retail Awards brings 10 newly introduced accolades to the table, designed to reflect the evolving business landscape.

New categories this year include Best Breakthrough Brand, Best Food Product, Best Niche Fragrance, Best Technology Product, Best Travel Exclusive Product, Best Hybrid Store, Best Pop-up Store, Best Shop-in-Shop, Best Travel Retail Partnership and Best Retail Omnichannel Campaign, alongside a roster of long-standing favourites.

Good luck to all those entering this year’s programme!

Awards that make an impact

The Global Travel Retail Awards is organised in collaboration with event partner m1nd-set to recognise the products and initiatives that truly resonate with travelling consumers.

This is delivered through a robust, independently judged awards programme that leverages the unique qualified database of m1nd-set, enhanced by the expertise of a panel of influencer judges who experience the products first-hand.

Four-fifths (80%) of the overall score is provided by the 5,000 consumers independently sourced from m1nd-set’s database of international travellers.

The remaining 20% comes from a panel of influencers (bloggers and vloggers) who possess a range of product and travel expertise. The panel has the added benefit of being able to touch, feel and try out the product entries during a three-day qualitative judging session in London.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Being recognised in the awards not only validates a company’s hard work and success in the channel – all those recognised earn the right to utilise the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval on their packaging, marketing and communications materials.

Recent research by m1nd-set, of more than 2,000 travellers, shows that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo; 28% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Highly Recommended logo; and 30% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

Entrants can receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges upon request.

Plus, upon entering, they have the option to auto-enrol in the the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards 2027, at no extra cost.

Here’s what some of those recognised in 2025 had to say…

Book your tickets to the ceremony

The dazzling Global Travel Retail Awards 2026 ceremony is taking place on Tuesday 29 September at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, once again to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference. Early bird pricing is available until 1 July.

Please click the button below to secure your seat in the room. Attendees can take full advantage of incredible networking opportunities and be the first to know about the products and initiatives consumers really rate.

Until 1 July, single tickets can be purchased for £ 399 +VAT (20%, if applicable), rising to £460 + VAT (20%, if applicable) thereafter.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The early bird discount for a table of 10 is priced at £ 3830 +VAT (20%, if applicable) – an attractive saving on the standard rate of £4,430 + VAT (20%, if applicable) thereafter.

All attendees can enjoy a welcome reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, a delicious three-course dinner, full access to the ceremony as well as the after-party with live music. Plus, there’s a gift-bag for every guest.

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming you to a memorable evening of jubilant celebrations.

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