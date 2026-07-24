OUT NOW: July issue + Top 10 Airports report

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The July issue of TRBusiness magazine, dedicated to our Top 10 Airports report, is out now and ready to view.

The issue takes its cue from ACI World’s top 10 busiest airports for international passengers ranking, with a comprehensive 36-pages of coverage dedicated to these leading global hubs.

As contributing editor Kevin Rozario reports, the league table for 2025 saw no movement at the top, but there were some telling signs in the bottom half.

Four of the top 10 hubs (Amsterdam, Paris, Hong Kong and Frankfurt) are still behind their 2019 pre-Covid levels. The three biggest Western Europe mainland hubs have been struggling to grow at any significant pace, though Europe’s busiest international airport, London Heathrow, bucked the trend to achieve traffic +5% ahead of 2019 to retain the number two spot in the league table.

Dubai International has been unassailable in recent years, with the airport’s relatively high growth rates helping the hub to extend its lead as the number-one international airport – a title held for 12 years now. However, could 2026 see its crown toppled?

In this issue, we take you inside each airport with a deep dive analysis of the factors shaping their performance, exclusive interviews, and a sharp look at the commercial, retail and F&B strategies that are driving consumer engagement.

In addition, you can catch up on all our regulars, including our TR Sustainability Hub feature, which spotlights how Herita Marzotto Wine Estates achieved Carbon Neutrality certification across its vineyard estate.

Plus, we spend a workday with Coeur De Lion’s Ana Vassallo and bring you an opinion piece from ABM Experience Solutions’ Leanne Nutter on giving young people the chance to gain valuable work experience in travel retail.

Please click here to read the issue.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

And finally, be sure to secure your tickets to the Travel Retail Awards ceremony, which is taking place on 29 September at Hotel Martinez in Cannes – if you’re quick you can avail the early bird rate until 3 August. You can read more about it on page 17.

Congratulations to the finalists – we are looking forward to welcoming you to the industry’s only consumer-voted accolades.

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