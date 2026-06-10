Image Credit: TRBusiness

This year’s TR Consumer Forum in Geneva is giving rise to a session devoted to cruise retail that will explore how to maximise opportunities to capture the attention of passengers and tried-and-tested strategies to drive conversion onboard ships.

Titled ‘The Maritime Marketplace: From Products to Experiences – Driving Conversion at Sea’ the panel session is taking place from 16:00-17:00 on Thursday 2 July.

The speakers will delve into how cruise retail has one major advantage – time – with guests having days, not minutes to browse the stores, yet retail competes with a full ecosystem of onboard experiences.

The speakers will discuss how the challenge isn’t footfall, it’s giving guests a reason to choose retail.

Furthermore, this session is set to explore how brands and retailers are moving beyond passive listings to create experience-led retail journeys that drive repeat engagement, dwell time, and spend throughout the voyage.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

The workshop will begin with the latest m1nd-set data on the topic presented by Clara Susset, Chief Operating Officer, m1nd-set.

Speakers bringing their expert knowledge to the conversation are Claire McLennan, Lifestyle Director at Harding+; Suzanne Mahoney, Founder & Consultant – Cruise & Travel Retail at Cruise Consultancy; Hannah Whitehouse Co-Founder, Raconteur; and Janice Smith, Sales & Marketing Director at YV Global. The session will be moderated by Faye Bartle, Editorial Director at TRBusiness.

“The cruise retail opportunity is no longer just about putting the right products on shelf; it is about turning the onboard marketplace into a memorable, high-conversion experience,” said m1nd-set’s Susset.

“In this session, we will share fresh shopper insights showing why cruise passengers are particularly open to discovery, staff engagement and in-store trial, and how cruise stakeholder can unlock growth through stronger experiential retail, greater exclusivity and a sharper focus on high-value categories.”

The sixth edition of the DF&TR industry’s consumer-centric Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner.

The global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities. Please click the button above to view the full agenda.

Tickets are available until Friday 19 June and delegates can book their stay at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG. TRBusiness and m1nd-set are looking forward to welcoming you in Geneva!

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

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