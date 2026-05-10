Welcome to the May 2026 issue, which delves into key dynamics impacting the Asia Pacific travel retail environment, featuring our Leading APAC Operators report, as well as a special focus on beauty.

Through our features and analysis, we take a detailed look at the layers of complexity alongside pockets of bright opportunity in the region, such as the full recovery of Chinese outbound travel that’s forecast this year by m1nd-set’s B1S insights.

The DF&TR industry has been waiting for this transformative turning point, but while the numbers may be stacking up again, shopping behaviours are shifting. The reasons that drive different nationalities across the region to conversion are highly nuanced. However, one major factor is shaping the way the industry is unfolding: the move from transactional, product-driven spending to experience-led and selective consumption.

For our cover story, Cissy Chan, Executive Director, Commercial, Airport Authority Hong Kong, told us the company has been “broadening and diversifying HKIA’s retail trade mix to create a diverse and vibrant retail environment and meet the evolving preferences of different passenger segments by introducing a wider spectrum of products and services across categories”. Turn to page 43 to read the story.

At Changi Airport, innovation and exclusivity is key, as Hung Jean, Managing Director of Airside Concessions, CAG, relayed to us.

“To always have something fresh requires deliberate ongoing efforts. And we are getting used to that momentum,” she explained. “Investment in experiential retail, integrated concepts require a long-term view – we need to plan ahead to take this to fruition.” Turn to page 98 to read our exclusive interview.

Image Credit: TRBusiness

You can also take a look at the latest APAC traffic statistics, swot up on all that’s new at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, and hear why Sunil Tuli believes Asia Pacific is experiencing a transformative shift in travel and shopping, driven by the digitally savvy, experience hungry Gen Z – plus much more.

A top read is the journal written by TravConsult power duo Trevor Lee, Managing Director, and Lilly Choi-Lee, Executive General Manager, who give us an exclusive insight into their recent tour of Asia to shed light on the latest learnings – based on their first-hand knowledge – on ways to help attract and convert key nationalities in the region, within the travel retail environment. Turn to page 104 to see what they have to say.

This issue also takes a dedicated look at the beauty category with shopper insights from m1nd-set, an in-depth 10-page report on how – and why – suppliers are refining their strategies. Plus, there a rich duo of exclusive features on Rituals and On the Mark Beauty.

Copies of this issue are available to TFWA delegates in Singapore, simply pick them up from the press racks. If you’re navigating the e-zine, please look out for the plus and play buttons for extra content. We hope you enjoy the issue. Until next time!

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