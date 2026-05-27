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EXCLUSIVE: DF&TR stakeholders looking to leverage their presence at Miami International Airport should look to the hub’s strong role as a connecting hub, its strong exposure to Latin America and high share of premium passengers, according to m1nd-set.

The insights come as part of TRBusiness’ ongoing collaboration with the Swiss research agency to bring our audience an exclusive monthly report that takes a deep dive into air traffic dynamics at key airports, along with analysis and commentary on how travel retail stakeholders can seek to maximise opportunities at each of these hubs.

Drawing on the B1S Traffic Module and travel retail intelligence platform, powered by m1nd-set’s long-standing strategic partnership with IATA, the comprehensive insights paint a picture of the travellers that flow through airports and their distinctive characteristics, from nationality to the airline they’re jetting in and out on.

Zooming in on Miami International Airport shows the hub recorded 18million international departing passengers in 2025, exceeding its 2019 level of 13.7m and confirming that the airport has moved well beyond recovery.

“The traffic trajectory shows clear expansion,” said Peter Mohn, Owner and CEO of m1nd-set. International departures stood at 10.3m in 2016, 10.7m in both 2017 and 2018, then rose sharply to 13.7m in 2019. Traffic fell to 4.3m in 2020, before recovering to 7.6m in 2021, 15.1m in 2022, 16.4m in 2023, 17.7m in 2024 and 18m in 2025.

“Miami’s recovery was therefore completed early, with 2025 traffic sitting significantly above the pre-pandemic baseline,” he said.

Premium pax, highly connected

Miami has a strong connecting profile, with connecting passengers representing 29.7% of international departures, confirming the airport’s role as a major transfer hub. Its premium passenger share is 19.6%.

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“This indicates a strong premium component, supported by long-haul routes, alliance feed and high-value international traffic,” explained Mohn.

“The combination of a near-30% connecting share and nearly one-fifth premium passengers gives Miami a structurally higher-value profile than a purely origin-and-destination leisure gateway.”

US-led pax with Latin American depth

The nationality mix is strongly anchored by the United States (US), wit. US nationals accounting for 63% of international departures.

Colombia, Mexico and Brazil each account for 3%, while the UK, Argentina and Panama each contribute 2%. Canada, Peru and the Dominican Republic each account for 1%, and other nationalities represent 19%.

“This confirms Miami’s dual role: a large US outbound base combined with strong exposure to Latin America and selected long-haul international markets,” said Mohn.

Direct destinations: Latin America and long-haul gateways

Miami’s top direct destinations are concentrated around Latin America, with selected long-haul routes also visible. Bogota is the largest listed destination at 5%, while London Heathrow, Panama City, Sao Paulo-Guarulhos and Lima each account for 4 %.

Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Madrid each represent 3%, while Cancun and Santo Domingo each account for 2%. Other destinations represent 66% of traffic, indicating a broad and diversified network beyond the top 10 routes.

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The airport network includes 64 airlines, 347 direct destinations and 1,672 final destinations, supporting Miami’s role as a major connecting gateway across the Americas.

Airline and alliance structure: American Airlines and Oneworld dominance

Miami is highly concentrated around American Airlines, which accounts for 53% of international departures. “This makes American Airlines the defining carrier in the airport’s international traffic structure,” said Mohn.

LATAM follows at 7%, while Avianca accounts for 5% and Copa Airlines for 3%. Air Canada, Aeromexico, British Airways, Iberia and Air France each account for 2%, with Lufthansa at 1 %. Other airlines represent 21%.

The alliance split reflects this airline concentration. Oneworld accounts for 64% of traffic, by far the largest alliance share. Star Alliance represents 17%t, non-aligned carriers 11%, and SkyTeam 7%.

Image Credit: Grant Pritchard

“This confirms Miami’s role as a major Oneworld-oriented hub, driven primarily by American Airlines and reinforced by transatlantic and Latin American partner flows,” said Mohn.

Diversity and reach

Miami records 207 nationalities among departing passengers. Eleven nationalities account for 75% of traffic, while 44 nationalities account for 95%. This shows a broad passenger base, although the traffic remains strongly anchored by US nationals.

“In conclusion, Miami’s 2025 profile is defined by strong post-pandemic expansion, high connecting activity, a meaningful premium share and pronounced American Airlines dominance,” said Mohn. “Departures have grown from 13.7 million in 2019 to 18.00 million in 2025, placing the airport firmly above its pre-Covid baseline.

“Its international role is structurally different from Punta Cana’s leisure-led profile and Singapore’s broader Asia-Pacific hub model.

“Miami is a concentrated alliance hub with strong US outbound demand, deep Latin American connectivity and a high-value passenger mix.

“The data points to an airport whose commercial strength lies in American Airlines scale, Oneworld dominance, premium weighting and its position as a key gateway between the United States, Latin America and selected long-haul markets.”

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