Image Credit: m1nd-set

New research from m1nd-set highlights how travel retail-exclusives (TREX) are playing a pivotal role in shaping shopper behaviour and driving commercial performance across the sector.

m1nd-set’s ‘TREX shopper’ research examines the profile and behaviour of consumers who purchase TREX products, exploring demographic characteristics, category spending patterns, basket size, purchase motivations, planning habits and interactions with retail touchpoints throughout the traveller journey.

m1nd-set Owner and CEO Peter Mohn commented: “TREX shoppers represent one of the most valuable consumer segments in travel retail.

“Attracted by products and experiences that are not available through domestic retail channels, they are more likely to plan purchases in advance, engage with marketing touchpoints and spend across a wider range of categories.

“For brands and retailers seeking to improve commercial performance, understanding what drives these shoppers is essential. The research shows that TREX buyers are generally younger, more affluent and more engaged than other duty free shoppers. They respond more positively to marketing initiatives, purchase more frequently and generate larger basket values.”

According to Mohn, these insights provide valuable guidance for retailers and brands looking to optimise their offer. “A clearer understanding of TREX shopper behaviour enables stakeholders to refine product assortments, strengthen pricing strategies and create retail environments that are better aligned with consumer demand,” he observed.

Image Credit: m1nd-set

According to m1nd-set, TREX shoppers show a stronger affinity for the beauty category than non-TREX shoppers, with 47% purchasing beauty products compared with 36% of other shoppers.

Within the category, TREX shoppers account for a substantial share of category spend, representing 74% of skincare purchases, 63% of fragrance purchases and 67% of makeup purchases.

The research also shows that TREX shoppers generate larger basket sizes through both higher spend per transaction and a greater number of items purchased. While this trend is most evident in beauty, it can also be seen within liquor and clothing & accessories.

Although value remains important across all traveller segments, TREX shoppers are less price-driven than non-TREX shoppers. Instead, they place greater emphasis on exclusivity, newness and product discovery, making them more responsive to differentiated assortments and limited-edition products.

Image Credit: m1nd-set

TREX shoppers also demonstrate more planned purchasing behaviour. Around three-quarters decide on purchases before entering the store, compared with 70% of non-TREX shoppers. They are also significantly more likely to buy a product for the first time, with around 75% reporting a first-time purchase versus fewer than half of non-TREX shoppers, underlining their propensity to trial new products and brands.

The m1nd-set study further highlights stronger engagement among TREX shoppers throughout the travel journey. They show higher awareness of retail touchpoints across physical and digital channels, and are more responsive to brand and retailer communications.

Promotional activity is another key area. Despite generally being more premium-oriented consumers, 60% of TREX shoppers engage with promotions, compared with 36% of non-TREX shoppers. According to m1nd-set, promotions are viewed less as a means of reducing spend and more as an opportunity to discover new products and purchase across multiple categories.

Mohn noted: “Promotions can play an important role in driving incremental sales and increasing basket size. Promotional strategies that encourage exploration, such as multi-buy offers, discovery bundles and exclusive activations, are often more effective than simple discounting. These approaches can increase spending while preserving premium positioning and protecting margins.”

Mohn also highlighted the importance of targeting high-value travellers rather than focusing solely on passenger growth. “Long-term success will depend less on attracting greater passenger volumes and more on engaging the right shoppers,” he underlined.

“The greatest opportunities lie with travellers who actively seek products and experiences they cannot find elsewhere. To win with these consumers, brands and retailers must create a connected journey that starts before travellers even arrive at the airport, using targeted communications to influence purchase decisions during the planning stage.”

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