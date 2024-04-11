Heathrow sees second record-breaking month, issues statement on ETAs

By Benedict Evans |

Heathrow Airport

Good Friday was the busiest ever direct departure day with 118,000 passengers travelling from the airport.

Nearly seven million people travelled through Heathrow in March, making it the second month in a row the airport has served a record number of passengers this year. The UK travel hub did however express concerns over the application of the ETA scheme to airside transit passengers.

936,000 passengers took advantage of the bank holiday, making it Heathrow’s busiest Easter weekend ever.

Good Friday was the busiest ever direct departure day with 118,000 passengers travelling from the airport.

During March, over 94% of passengers rated their overall satisfaction at the airport as ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’, and Heathrow says its focus remains on providing a smooth and strong operation as the summer period kicks into gear.

Work is ongoing to optimise its current infrastructure making passenger processes faster, more efficient and more resilient, including a £1bn upgrade to 146 security scanners and ongoing investment in the T2 baggage system.

Statement on ETAs

In a statement released to its website, Heathrow noted, while it supports the overall rationale behind the introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs), it expressed concerns around further application of the government scheme.

The revised plans, which initially applied to all global visitors without legal residence in the UK pay a fee of £10 to enter or transit through the UK, will also be applied to airside transit passengers.

Heathrow says this puts UK airports at a competitive disadvantage compared to EU hubs.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO at Heathrow, said: “We’re on a journey to be an extraordinary airport fit for the future and it’s great to see the progress we’re making this year with smooth journeys for a record number of passengers choosing Heathrow. But to keep up the momentum the government needs to exempt airside transit passengers from the ETA scheme to avoid encouraging passengers to spend and do business elsewhere. We need to level the playing field, so the UK aviation industry continues to be world-class.”

The UK travel hub noted it was already seeing an impact; in the first four months of ETAs being in place, 19,000 fewer transit passengers travelled from Qatar, with the transfer route recording its lowest monthly proportions for over ten years each month since the implementation of ETAs.

It added this is a huge blow to UK competitiveness, as many long-haul routes, which are highly important to the UK’s economy, exports and wider connectivity, rely on transit passengers.

READ MORE: Extra time for airports’ 3D scanning technology delays end to liquids limit

READ MORE: Heathrow Airport records its busiest ever February half-term

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
“Large cohort of Chinese retailers and airports” expected at TFWA Asia Pacific Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta earns S&P Global credit rating boost to BB+; praises Autogrill move International
image description
L’Occitane Group appoints Green Yip as MD for Asia-Pacific Asia & Pacific
image description
‘Travel with Arden’ touches down at Paris-Orly Airport with Lagardère Europe
image description
‘Now in Myeong-dong’ is name for rebranded Lotte downtown showroom Asia & Pacific
image description
Riyadh Airports Company announces new F&B tender packages for KKIA Middle East
image description
Rémy Cointreau GTR marks tricentenary celebrations with Anniversary Coupe International
image description
On the shop floor with LLA, Lagardère and Lego Europe
image description
Men buy and spend more in travel retail says new research by m1nd-set International
image description
Ricola attains B Corp status following comprehensive target setting Europe
right