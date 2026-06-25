Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free has unveiled a revamped Chanel beauty offer at its Myeong-dong store in Seoul, introducing a new ‘Immersive Discovery’ concept designed to enhance the travel retail shopping experience.

The refurbishment, completed on 23 June, includes the addition of a satellite boutique alongside the existing main store, increasing the overall retail footprint and creating dedicated spaces for Chanel’s fragrance, skincare and makeup collections.

A key feature of the project is the introduction of Chanel’s high-end fragrance collection, Les Exclusifs de Chanel, making its debut in a downtown duty free store.

The collection, which is also available at Lotte Duty Free’s Incheon Airport Terminal 2 store, has attracted growing interest from Chinese travellers, according to the retailer.

The main boutique showcases Chanel’s full beauty portfolio, while the satellite store focuses on the N°5 fragrance range, the Sublimage skincare line and Les Exclusifs de Chanel. Customers can also access personalised consultations through Chanel’s ‘The Moment’ beauty service programme.

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

The expansion comes as demand for premium beauty products continues to grow. Lotte Duty Free reported a +46% year-on-year increase in cosmetics and fragrance sales at its Myeong-dong store during the January-May period.

Lotte Duty Free Head of Merchandising Lee Jung-min commented: “This Chanel store renovation was designed to provide a more differentiated luxury beauty shopping experience for global customers.

“We will continue to expand collaborations with premium brands and deliver distinctive shopping experiences for customers visiting our Myeong-dong main store.”

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