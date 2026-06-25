Lotte Duty Free unveils expanded Chanel beauty concept in Myeong-dong

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free
Lotte Duty Free Chanel revamp Myeong-dong Seoul

The Seoul store refurbishment includes an additional satellite boutique.

Lotte Duty Free has unveiled a revamped Chanel beauty offer at its Myeong-dong store in Seoul, introducing a new ‘Immersive Discovery’ concept designed to enhance the travel retail shopping experience.

The refurbishment, completed on 23 June, includes the addition of a satellite boutique alongside the existing main store, increasing the overall retail footprint and creating dedicated spaces for Chanel’s fragrance, skincare and makeup collections.

A key feature of the project is the introduction of Chanel’s high-end fragrance collection, Les Exclusifs de Chanel, making its debut in a downtown duty free store.

The collection, which is also available at Lotte Duty Free’s Incheon Airport Terminal 2 store, has attracted growing interest from Chinese travellers, according to the retailer.

The main boutique showcases Chanel’s full beauty portfolio, while the satellite store focuses on the N°5 fragrance range, the Sublimage skincare line and Les Exclusifs de Chanel. Customers can also access personalised consultations through Chanel’s ‘The Moment’ beauty service programme.

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free
Lotte Duty Free Chanel revamp Myeong-dong Seoul

A key feature of the project is the introduction of Chanel’s high-end fragrance collection, Les Exclusifs de Chanel.

The expansion comes as demand for premium beauty products continues to grow. Lotte Duty Free reported a +46% year-on-year increase in cosmetics and fragrance sales at its Myeong-dong store during the January-May period.

Lotte Duty Free Head of Merchandising Lee Jung-min commented: “This Chanel store renovation was designed to provide a more differentiated luxury beauty shopping experience for global customers.

“We will continue to expand collaborations with premium brands and deliver distinctive shopping experiences for customers visiting our Myeong-dong main store.”

READ NEXT: Miki House and Lotte open first duty free store in South Korea on Jeju Island

READ NEXT: Lotte Duty Free launches Hennessy X.O Spirit of Travel Seoul Edition

READ NEXT: Lotte DF secures exclusive TR launch of food brand Arih

 

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
The Americas

Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Image Credit: Corona Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail announces new Executive Committee appointments International
image description
Final call: Delegate registration closes tonight! Other Stores
image description
ARI delivers record-breaking profitability in 2025 amid continued global growth International
image description
European Travel Retail Confederation re-elects Nigel Keal as President International
image description
WHSmith opens one-stop shop at Belfast International Airport Europe
image description
Kreol Group appoints Vishwanath Iyer as Chief Operating Officer International
image description
TRSS and Armaf launch smart fragrance kiosk at Zayed International Beauty
image description
Avolta joins forces with the TR Consumer Forum as Diamond Sponsor International
image description
Munich Airport showcases expanded retail offer in new Terminal 1 Pier Europe
image description
Innovation bites: Flavours & textures shaping confectionery success in GTR Other Stores
right