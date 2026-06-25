Lotte Duty Free unveils expanded Chanel beauty concept in Myeong-dong
By Trbusiness Editor |
Lotte Duty Free has unveiled a revamped Chanel beauty offer at its Myeong-dong store in Seoul, introducing a new ‘Immersive Discovery’ concept designed to enhance the travel retail shopping experience.
The refurbishment, completed on 23 June, includes the addition of a satellite boutique alongside the existing main store, increasing the overall retail footprint and creating dedicated spaces for Chanel’s fragrance, skincare and makeup collections.
A key feature of the project is the introduction of Chanel’s high-end fragrance collection, Les Exclusifs de Chanel, making its debut in a downtown duty free store.
The collection, which is also available at Lotte Duty Free’s Incheon Airport Terminal 2 store, has attracted growing interest from Chinese travellers, according to the retailer.
The main boutique showcases Chanel’s full beauty portfolio, while the satellite store focuses on the N°5 fragrance range, the Sublimage skincare line and Les Exclusifs de Chanel. Customers can also access personalised consultations through Chanel’s ‘The Moment’ beauty service programme.
The expansion comes as demand for premium beauty products continues to grow. Lotte Duty Free reported a +46% year-on-year increase in cosmetics and fragrance sales at its Myeong-dong store during the January-May period.
Lotte Duty Free Head of Merchandising Lee Jung-min commented: “This Chanel store renovation was designed to provide a more differentiated luxury beauty shopping experience for global customers.
“We will continue to expand collaborations with premium brands and deliver distinctive shopping experiences for customers visiting our Myeong-dong main store.”
READ NEXT: Miki House and Lotte open first duty free store in South Korea on Jeju Island
READ NEXT: Lotte Duty Free launches Hennessy X.O Spirit of Travel Seoul Edition
READ NEXT: Lotte DF secures exclusive TR launch of food brand Arih