Mars Wrigley ITR and Avolta open debut M&M’s Experience space in Europe

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (ITR) has partnered with Avolta to introduce the first M&M’s Experience space in European travel retail, at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

The opening is the second such collaboration with Avolta, following on from the launch of the debut M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop in Latin America, at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport Terminal 3 Arrivals.

Covering over 40sqm, the Mallorca location is the largest M&M’s Experience currently operating in global travel retail, and aims to draw shoppers into the colourful brand world.

The store blends engagement, entertainment and product discovery through a range of immersive features. At its heart is the PlayHub, an interactive digital gaming activity designed to promote cooperation and collaboration.

Travellers can also take part in the You&Who experience, recording personalised video messages to share with friends and family via email.

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

The Palma de Mallorca experience is further enhanced through rotating collaborations with other global brands, including M&M’s x kate spade new york and M&M’s x Crocs.

Exclusive Spain-themed gifting sleeves add a sense of place for travellers looking for a locally-inspired souvenir or gift.

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director An De Volder commented: “At Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight travellers.

“The M&M’s Experience at Palma de Mallorca Airport brings together immersive retail, digital engagement and local relevance to create memorable moments that go beyond traditional shopping.

“Together with Avolta, we’re demonstrating how innovation and partnership can unlock new opportunities to drive footfall and category growth.”

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