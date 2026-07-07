Mars Wrigley ITR and Avolta open debut M&M’s Experience space in Europe

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR
Mars M&M's Experience Palma de Mallorca airport

The Mallorca location is the largest M&M’s Experience in GTR to date.

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (ITR) has partnered with Avolta to introduce the first M&M’s Experience space in European travel retail, at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

The opening is the second such collaboration with Avolta, following on from the launch of the debut M&M’s Experience shop-in-shop in Latin America, at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport Terminal 3 Arrivals.

Covering over 40sqm, the Mallorca location is the largest M&M’s Experience currently operating in global travel retail, and aims to draw shoppers into the colourful brand world.

The store blends engagement, entertainment and product discovery through a range of immersive features. At its heart is the PlayHub, an interactive digital gaming activity designed to promote cooperation and collaboration.

Travellers can also take part in the You&Who experience, recording personalised video messages to share with friends and family via email.

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR
M&M's Experience Palma de Mallorca airport ribbon-cutting

Pictured l to r at the ribbon-cutting ceremony: Avolta Country Commercial Director Pedro Goenaga; Mars Wrigley ITR Global Account Lead Rick Jongmans; Palma Operations Commercial Manager Concepción Martín; Palma Product Manager Sebastian Deya; Avolta General Manager Spain Angeles Montesdeoca; Avolta Area General Manager Jaime Capo; Avolta Global Category Management Head Confectionery, Food, Souvenirs & Toys Philippe Moryl; Mars Wrigley ITR Global Head of Sales Tom Bongaerts; Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director An de Volder; and Mars Wrigley ITR Strategic Demand Director Laura Luijten.

The Palma de Mallorca experience is further enhanced through rotating collaborations with other global brands, including M&M’s x kate spade new york and M&M’s x Crocs.

Exclusive Spain-themed gifting sleeves add a sense of place for travellers looking for a locally-inspired souvenir or gift.

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR
Mars Wrigley ITR M&M's Experience Mallorca Playhub

A key feature of the space is the PlayHub interactive digital gaming activity, designed to promote cooperation and collaboration.

Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director An De Volder commented: “At Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight travellers.

“The M&M’s Experience at Palma de Mallorca Airport brings together immersive retail, digital engagement and local relevance to create memorable moments that go beyond traditional shopping.

“Together with Avolta, we’re demonstrating how innovation and partnership can unlock new opportunities to drive footfall and category growth.”

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