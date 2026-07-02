Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR

Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar for the airport channel with the arrival of its latest high-profile promotion (HPP) for Toblerone: The Ultimate Gift, which TRBusiness experienced first-hand at Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 on Tuesday.

The global activation – featuring sparkly, handcrafted, individually numbered Swarovski replica Toblerone bars – is landing simultaneously at nine hubs from 1-31 July. In each case, the crystal bars will have prime positions to capture the attention of passengers. As well as Frankfurt (FRA), the HPPs are going live in the airports of Athens, Delhi, Doha, Dubai, Madrid, New York JFK, Singapore, and Zurich. Four of those locations are with Avolta.

In tandem, a limited-edition, exclusive-to-travel-retail Toblerone gift box with Swarovski crystal elements is available in-store. It is priced at €24.99 (340g) in the large duty-free space in Frankfurt T3’s non-Schengen departure lounge operated by Frankfurt Airport Retail (the joint venture between Gebr. Heinemann and Fraport, the operators of FRA). These editions are also available until September across airports globally, or until stocks run out, along with a Swarovski crystal travel tag.

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

The key aim of the HPP is to drive store footfall and lift confectionery category conversion – but also encourage people to take part in an online charity auction for the crowd-pulling Swarovski crystal replicas. The auction site, with bids starting at $5,000, remains open until the end of the month and provides details of the nine charities that will benefit from 100% of the winning bids.

Each charity was chosen by the airports – for example, in Frankfurt’s case, auction proceeds will go to Hilfe für Krebskranke Kinder Frankfurt, which helps families with children affected by cancer. And at Delhi Duty Free, all proceeds will go to the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation to support its work in education, healthcare, sanitation, and skills development across India.

S carcity meets storytelling

Mondelēz WTR says The Ultimate Gift campaign reinforces its ambition “to set a new standard for what exclusivity and innovation can look like in the channel”, while continuing to grow Toblerone’s presence as the travel icon that it is. In a statement, the company said: “Beyond indulgence, this campaign reflects the belief that true luxury isn’t just about what you receive, but the positive change it creates.”

Image Credit: Mondelez WTR

Speaking exclusively to TRBusiness, Joost Rosmuller, Vice President and Managing Director of Mondelēz WTR said: “We turned a chocolate bar into a work of art, put it in a museum-style exhibition, and are auctioning it for charity. That’s not just a promotion – that’s a brand moment.”

The company is investing heavily in that moment. Global awareness of The Ultimate Gift campaign began in June when the crystal bars embarked on an international journey from the Crystal Dome at Swarovski Kristallwelten (Swarovski Crystal Worlds) in Wattens, Austria, to their designated airport. The bars were collected by influencers who have been sharing their journeys on social platforms.

Image Credit: Mondelez WTR

A multi-pronged process

Reflecting on the almost year-long process of developing the campaign, Rosmuller commented: “We were brainstorming with our retail partners to create an event around ’The Ultimate Gift.’ Then we had the conversation with Swarovski to make a Toblerone bar out of crystal. Why does that make sense in an airport? Because if you’re a captive audience, you may have some time, and you are open to discovery.”

Travel retailers know that discovery opens the door to penetration and Joost expects to witness this based on recent past experience. He commented: “This is something new like our ‘never square’ limited editions. What we see consistently is that when you do these things in the shopping area you get conversion. We see a brand uplift and a category uplift.”

In Singapore Changi, for example, where Mondelez partnered with FNA Group International’s The Cocoa Trees stores to launch Strawberry Matcha, the concourse promotion was further away from the shops than at FRA, yet there was an overall category uplift. “The Ultimate Gift is a different execution, but I’m 100% convinced we will see that here, too,” said Joost.

This is a key point because average transaction values (ATVs) are -15% below pre-crisis levels in travel retail, so more exciting activations are a necessity. Avolta’s Global Head of Food & Confectionery, Philippe Moryl, said: “For Avolta, the strength of this initiative lies in its ability to connect a global brand idea with distinctive airport moments and meaningful local charitable impact. It reflects our network aims: to bring brands, categories, travellers and communities together in ways that go beyond the transaction.”

Thabet Musleh, Qatar Airways Group’s Chief Retail & Hospitality Officer who heads up Qatar Duty Free, added: “Our longstanding collaboration with Mondelēz WTR continues to be shaped by creativity and a shared ambition to curate distinctive, memorable experiences. We are especially proud to support the Qatar-based charity Education Above All through this initiative.”

Image Credit: Mondelez WTR

Frankfurt pulls out all the stops

At Frankfurt, multiple elements will be combined to maximise the campaign’s impact along the passenger journey. Martin Korosec, Managing Director at Media Frankfurt, said that at check-in, huge digital billboards will highlight the Swarovski crystal Toblerone. Then, in the non-Schengen departures concourse, two more large digital billboards again prime passengers about the promotion.

In the concourse, the crystal bar has a separate staging that is very close to the duty-free store’s confectionery area. Christina Werner, Heinemann’s Head of Global Category Confectionery & Food, said: “With this setup, we expect to see a category uplift overall because it should increase engagement in the shop.”

Karl Grünewaldt, Managing Director of Frankfurt Airport Retail, told TRBusiness: “This is what we call a signature moment – something that is very exclusive, sometimes just with us, that stops the customer in their tracks. It makes all the difference because it allows our sales colleagues to start an engagement with the customer that hopefully leads to a purchase.”

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