Ritter Sport to spotlight ‘Enjoy the Little Things’ gift box at TFWA Singapore

Image Credit: Ritter Sport

Ritter Sport is returning to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (10-14 May), presenting its latest travel retail innovations on the stand of regional distributor FNA (Basement 2, Q15).

Representing the brand, Key Account Manager Ignacio Aznar will meet with global travel retail partners with a goal to strengthen relationships and explore new growth opportunities in the region.

The highlight of Ritter Sport’s presence says the company, will be its newest gifting concept, the ‘Enjoy the Little Things’ box, launched globally at the end of March following its debut in Cannes.

Designed as a mixed-format gifting solution, the box combines popular Minis and Choco Cubes in a colourful, shareable format aimed at ‘driving impulse purchases and emotional engagement among travellers’.

“Asia Pacific remains a key focus for the brand’s global travel retail strategy”, said Jan Pasold, Managing Director, Global Travel Retail.

Image Credit: Ritter Sport

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