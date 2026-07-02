Lacoste serves up new tennis concept at Kuala Lumpur Airport boutique

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Lacoste
Lacoste boutique KLIA

The boutique showcases ‘the Courtlines’ retail concept inspired by Lacoste’s tennis heritage.

Lacoste has opened a new 70sq m store at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), in partnership with Valiram.

The boutique showcases ‘the Courtlines,’ a retail concept developed by Lacoste specifically for travel retail, which draws on the brand’s tennis heritage to create a distinctive, court-inspired visual experience.

Taking centre stage is a net-structured fixture that showcases the signature L.12.12 polo in cylindrical packaging. Inspired by tennis ball tubes, the collectible packaging format is both giftable and travel-friendly.

A colour-coded grid spanning the full Lacoste polo palette delivers a striking, easy-to-navigate display, while supporting consistent brand expression across locations.

Shoppers can customise their purchases through a curated selection of location-inspired patches, transforming each item into a keepsake or a personal gift.

Image Credit: Lacoste
Lacoste boutique KLIA polos showcase

A key feature is the net-structured fixture that showcases the signature L.12.12 polo in cylindrical packaging inspired by tennis ball tubes.

The assortment also includes SKYLINE and COMMUTER PACK, also developed with the travel retail shopper in mind.

Lacoste described KLIA as one of the key activation gateways in Southeast Asia,  serving a highly diverse and international passenger base. “This makes it an ideal platform for Lacoste to deliver impactful brand experiences,” the company noted.

“Valiram brings its deep regional expertise and strong established retail execution across Southeast Asia. Together, [we] create a strong foundation for brand visibility and commercial performance.”

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