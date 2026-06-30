Moët Hennessy extends X.O. Spirit of Travel campaign in global travel retail

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy Travel Retail

Moët Hennessy Travel Retail has unveiled its 2026 Hennessy X.O Spirit of Travel campaign across key travel retail markets, building on the platform introduced last year.

Rolling out across Paris, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Hainan, Singapore, Seoul and Dubai, the campaign will showcase the Hennessy X.O Spirit of Travel collection through a series of retail activations that incorporate an expanded geographical footprint, and a “more layered” execution.

Drawing on an ‘Odyssey of Travel’, the collection features destination-themed limited-edition decanters inspired by local architecture, culture and design, to evoke a sense of place.

Each decanter is presented in a fully recyclable ‘second skin’ protective case, made from 100% paper pulp, and is accompanied by an embossed leather luggage tag that reflects local design codes.

New for 2026 is a location-exclusive gift box, available on request, aimed at the premium gifting segment.

Hennessy enhances destination exclusivity

The campaign launched earlier this year with the Hennessy X.O Spirit of Travel Paris Edition at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Terminal 1’s Les Caves Particulières. It is now being extended across key travel destinations including Incheon Airport, Hong Kong West Kowloon MTR station, Taiwan, Hainan, Singapore, Seoul and Dubai.

The destination-exclusive decanters are available only in their respective markets, supported by tailored activations within a cohesive global campaign.

In Singapore Changi Airport, where reach is amplified through media placements across departures, shoppers can take part in a ‘Spin the Wheel’ activity to receive branded gifts. A Hennessy Sidecar cocktail is also available in the Writers Bar at Raffles Hotel.

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy Travel Retail

A key feature of this year’s campaign is the introduction of Hennessy Crystal Cocktails. Available in selected locations, this experiential tasting concept transforms classic Hennessy serves into edible crystallised creations.

Additional tasting experiences have also been created. Hennessy V.S.O.P tea and Hennessy X.O espresso-inspired serves are available at Macau and Hong Kong West Kowloon MTR station.

In Hainan, there are four dedicated locations for the Spirit of Travel campaign, which also spotlight destination-specific cocktail experiences.

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy Travel Retail

At Hong Kong International Airport, Hennessy has partnered with Hong Kong cocktail bar The Quinary – listed among the top 50 bars in Asia – and its mixologist Anthony Lai, to introduce a selection of Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktails, available through a bespoke pull-to-serve on-tap format.

Travellers receive recipe cards encouraging them to recreate the drinks, and inviting them to visit The Quinary during their next visit to Hong Kong.

Created in 1870 by Maurice Hennessy, Hennessy X.O is considered to be one of the first ‘Extra Old’ cognacs. The Spirit of Travel collection aims to reinterpret this legacy for the modern traveller, bridging heritage with contemporary cultural expression.

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