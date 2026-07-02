Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits

The House of Suntory has partnered with Extime Duty Free to open its first pop-up at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport, alongside a new permanent brand space.

The initiatives aim to strengthen its leadership in Japanese whisky at the location, Suntory Global Spirits noted, while creating a premium retail environment that inspires discovery and deepens engagement with the category.

Located in T1, the pop-up invites travellers to discover Japanese craftsmanship, cultural storytelling and omotenashi-inspired hospitality through immersive tastings and sensory experiences featuring Hibiki, Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies.

The pop-up features three distinct zones that spotlight a curated selection of prestige expressions including Hakushu 18 Years Old, Hibiki 21 Years Old, Yamazaki 18 Years Old, Yamazaki 12 Years Old, Hibiki Harmony Master Select and Hakushu 12 Years Old.

A central showcase for Hibiki incorporates guided tastings, storytelling and curated food pairings. The pop-up also offers furoshiki gift wrapping, featuring a limited-edition furoshiki cloth design that is exclusive to Paris CDG.

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits

In other news, Suntory Global Spirits has introduced the first permanent House of Suntory brand space at CDG T2. Located within the main duty free store, the installation highlights a curated assortment across three distinct zones, each designed to guide shoppers seamlessly from discovery through purchase.

Illuminated lightboxes highlight key expressions and launches, while a brand and education area centres the company’s Hibiki, Yamazaki, Toki and Roku brands. Other key elements include an educational module and a dedicated portfolio display.

Suntory Global Spirits General Manager GTR Ashish Sagar commented: “This activation represents an important milestone for The House of Suntory in travel retail, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, cultural storytelling and elevated shopper experiences in one of Europe’s most iconic airports.”

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