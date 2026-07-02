The House of Suntory unveils two new retail spaces at Paris Charles de Gaulle

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits
The House of Suntory Paris CDG

The new installations comprise a pop-up in T1 and a permanent brand space in T2.

The House of Suntory has partnered with Extime Duty Free to open its first pop-up at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport, alongside a new permanent brand space.

The initiatives aim to strengthen its leadership in Japanese whisky at the location, Suntory Global Spirits noted, while creating a premium retail environment that inspires discovery and deepens engagement with the category.

Located in T1, the pop-up invites travellers to discover Japanese craftsmanship, cultural storytelling and omotenashi-inspired hospitality through immersive tastings and sensory experiences featuring Hibiki, Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies.

The pop-up features three distinct zones that spotlight a curated selection of prestige expressions including Hakushu 18 Years Old, Hibiki 21 Years Old, Yamazaki 18 Years Old, Yamazaki 12 Years Old, Hibiki Harmony Master Select and Hakushu 12 Years Old.

A central showcase for Hibiki incorporates guided tastings, storytelling and curated food pairings. The pop-up also offers furoshiki gift wrapping, featuring a limited-edition furoshiki cloth design that is exclusive to Paris CDG.

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits
The House of Suntory Paris CDG whisky showcase

The openings aim to create a premium retail environment that inspires discovery and deepens engagement with the Japanese whisky category.

In other news, Suntory Global Spirits has introduced the first permanent House of Suntory brand space at CDG T2. Located within the main duty free store, the installation highlights a curated assortment across three distinct zones, each designed to guide shoppers seamlessly from discovery through purchase.

Illuminated lightboxes highlight key expressions and launches, while a brand and education area centres the company’s Hibiki, Yamazaki, Toki and Roku brands. Other key elements include an educational module and a dedicated portfolio display.

Suntory Global Spirits General Manager GTR Ashish Sagar commented: “This activation represents an important milestone for The House of Suntory in travel retail, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, cultural storytelling and elevated shopper experiences in one of Europe’s most iconic airports.”

READ NEXT: Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

READ NEXT: TFWA APEC: Suntory Global Spirits unveils new GTR exclusives

 READ NEXT: The House of Suntory unveils Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series

 

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
The Americas

Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Image Credit: Corona Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in...

image description image description
Channel News

Guerlain expands KissKiss franchise with launch of Bee Glow Plump

Image Credit: Guerlain Guerlain is strengthening its KissKiss lip care portfolio with the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Toschi Vignola celebrates Global Travel Retail Awards 2026 finalist spot International
image description
Lotte Duty Free unveils expanded Chanel beauty concept in Myeong-dong Beauty
image description
ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way Channel News
image description
Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut The Americas
image description
Avolta secures retail and F&B contracts at MCO The Americas
image description
DPT Antwerp launches first branded shop-in-shop at sea with Avolta International
image description
Estée Lauder TR launches new Double Wear foundation globally International
image description
Miki House and Lotte open first duty free store in South Korea on Jeju Island Fashion & Accessories
image description
Freixenet lands island-made limited-edition exclusive at Mallorca Airport Airports
image description
Nestlé ITR and Lagardère debut Kit Crew activation at Geneva Airport Airports
right