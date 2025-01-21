Avolta enters Tunisia with sweep of 15 new airport stores in the country

Avolta has announced a major new contract win in Tunisia, which will see the global travel retail and F&B player opening 15 stores across five airports in the country.

The stores will be located across Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Djerba–Zarzis International Airport, Sfax-Thyna International Airport, Tozeur–Nefta International Airport and Tabarka–Aïn Draham International Airport, which together account for nearly 80% of the country’s air traffic.

“With Tunisia, we are entering one of the most important duty-free markets in Africa while building our presence in the main tourist destinations bordering the Mediterranean Sea,” said Luis Marin, President & CEO of Avolta’s Europe, Middle East & Africa Region.

“In line with our Destination 2027 strategy, we are further diversifying our geographical presence and continuing with our priority to execute and run stores that share the DNA of the airports and cities they represent, to include digitalisation and new technology as much as possible.

“We are committed to bringing together international concepts with local flavours and specialties, delivering a strong sense of place. We thank our partners at Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority for their trust and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

The stores will be tailored to suit each location, offering a full range of duty free categories including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor and food & confectionery.

Avolta’s own concepts, including Mind, Body & Soul and Haute Parfumerie, will also be present to capture traveller demand for wellbeing products and bespoke fragrance experiences.

The Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (OACA) commented: “We are proud to have partnered with the leading global travel experience player Avolta to improve the travel experience for millions of passengers, offering unmatched service and convenience. We look forward to further supporting their expansion in the country.”

