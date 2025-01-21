Avolta enters Tunisia with sweep of 15 new airport stores in the country

By Faye Bartle |

Tunis-Carthage International Airport

Tunis-Carthage International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock/BearFotos.

Avolta has announced a major new contract win in Tunisia, which will see the global travel retail and F&B player opening 15 stores across five airports in the country.  

The stores will be located across Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Djerba–Zarzis International Airport, Sfax-Thyna International Airport, Tozeur–Nefta International Airport and Tabarka–Aïn Draham International Airport, which together account for nearly 80% of the country’s air traffic.

“With Tunisia, we are entering one of the most important duty-free markets in Africa while building our presence in the main tourist destinations bordering the Mediterranean Sea,” said Luis Marin, President & CEO of Avolta’s Europe, Middle East & Africa Region.

“In line with our Destination 2027 strategy, we are further diversifying our geographical presence and continuing with our priority to execute and run stores that share the DNA of the airports and cities they represent, to include digitalisation and new technology as much as possible.

“We are committed to bringing together international concepts with local flavours and specialties, delivering a strong sense of place. We thank our partners at Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority for their trust and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

The stores will be tailored to suit each location, offering a full range of duty free categories including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor and food & confectionery.

Avolta’s own concepts, including Mind, Body & Soul and Haute Parfumerie, will also be present to capture traveller demand for wellbeing products and bespoke fragrance experiences.

The Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (OACA) commented: “We are proud to have partnered with the leading global travel experience player Avolta to improve the travel experience for millions of passengers, offering unmatched service and convenience. We look forward to further supporting their expansion in the country.”

READ MORE: Avolta inauguarates Martinique Duty Free store with local focus

READ MORE: Mazaya looks to strengthen in Turkey and North Africa in busy plans for 2025

READ MORE: Nemiroff enters Egypt and Tunisia in partnership with Odyssey Group

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

China Trading Desk presents findings on Chinese outbound travel sentiment

The resurgence of Chinese outbound travel in 2024 has reinvigorated global travel retail, and...

image description image description
International

Johnnie Walker partners with artist James Jean for Lunar New Year design

The new Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Year of the Snake is the second such...

image description image description
Middle East

Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Champagne Lanson appoints new Head of Travel Retail International
image description
Norway’s major airports post modest pax growth performance in 2024 Nordic
image description
New OAG data offers retrospective on busiest airports in 2024 International
image description
Fran Law joins Shiseido Travel Retail to spearhead development in Asia Pacific Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta inauguarates Martinique Duty Free store with local focus The Americas
image description
Byredo makes first West Coast store appearance at DFS Los Angeles Airport The Americas
image description
Guerlain opens luxury beauty boutique at Paris CDG Terminal 2F Europe
image description
The House of Suntory debuts whisky showcase in LATAM with DFA at PTY The Americas
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free closing Centum City store Asia & Pacific
image description
Copenhagen airport reports 3.1% pax increase for 2024 ahead of centenary Europe
right