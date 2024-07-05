Avolta opens store under 10-year duty free contract at Lagos Airport’s new T2

By Luke Barras-hill |

Obafemi Bajamo, Special Advisor to Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace (centre left) cuts the ribbon alongside Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, FAAN (centre right).

Avolta has extended its partnership with Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with a new 10-year duty free contract at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The powerhouse travel retailer today (5 July) unveiled a 400sq m walkthrough store at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Nigeria’s largest airport.

Abdeslam Agzoul, CEO Middle East & Africa at Avolta, said: “The new Terminal 2 store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport is a milestone for Avolta in Africa.

“We are proud to play our part in the expansion of the airport, offering a rich product selection that sets new standards in airport shopping in the region, including a broad local assortment that offers passengers a taste of Nigeria.

“This is a significant leap forward in our mission to make travellers happier and enhance the consumer experience in Nigeria. We thank our long-standing partners at FAAN for the trust placed in us and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Three stores across two terminals

Designed to cater to international travellers and the significant Nigerian diaspora, the walkthrough presents a mix of global and local brands in food, liquor and tobacco, together with the largest duty free beauty selection in the country.

Self-service checkouts have also been installed for a convenient shopping experience.

L-R: Olivier Meyer, Director, Marport Services; Isaias Diaz, General Manager Africa, Avolta; Adeyemo Alakija, Partner, Marport Services; Adekunle Oluwaseyi Soname, Owner, ValueJet; Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, FAAN; Abdeslam Agzoul, CEO Middle East & Africa, Avolta; Adebola Joy Agunbiade, Director Commercial and Business Development, FAAN; and John Hines, General Manager Nigeria, Avolta.

Avolta’s partnership with FAAN began more than a decade ago and has resulted in the introduction of many global brands to the country.

It joins two existing stores operated by Avolta in Terminal 1 that have been trading since 2015, as well as a store at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN commented: “We are thrilled to announce Avolta as our strategic partner. This premium location is set to significantly elevate the passenger experience, offering unmatched service and convenience.”

The new Terminal 2 building is part of the ongoing development of five new terminals across Nigeria.

It is part of a strategic plan to enhance the infrastructural development of Nigeria’s airports to position the country as a top-tier destination and transit hub in Africa.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

JSC Lithuanian Airports announces upcoming tender for duty free shops

The Vilnius and Kaunas branches of the JSC Lithuanian Airports, acting on behalf of...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Euros inspired travel retail scores in Germany Europe
image description
MWITR talks big plans for M&M’s & seasonal strategy for gifting moments Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail wins 12-year concession in Cambodia Asia & Pacific
image description
Delhi Duty Free adds Wise Monkey Rum to its duty free assortment International
image description
Emma Hardie skincare launches with Aelia Duty Free at London Luton Airport Europe
image description
Gen Z highest spenders in Latin America & Caribbean travel retail The Americas
image description
AOT to begin reclamation process following Skytrax audit report Asia & Pacific
image description
MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights Europe
image description
Lancôme partners with CDFG to recruit VVIPs for Absolue L’Extrait relaunch Asia & Pacific
image description
Bruichladdich GTR exclusives spotlight at high-profile Changi T4 activation Asia & Pacific
right