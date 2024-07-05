Avolta has extended its partnership with Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with a new 10-year duty free contract at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The powerhouse travel retailer today (5 July) unveiled a 400sq m walkthrough store at the newly constructed Terminal 2 at Nigeria’s largest airport.

Abdeslam Agzoul, CEO Middle East & Africa at Avolta, said: “The new Terminal 2 store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport is a milestone for Avolta in Africa.

“We are proud to play our part in the expansion of the airport, offering a rich product selection that sets new standards in airport shopping in the region, including a broad local assortment that offers passengers a taste of Nigeria.

“This is a significant leap forward in our mission to make travellers happier and enhance the consumer experience in Nigeria. We thank our long-standing partners at FAAN for the trust placed in us and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Three stores across two terminals

Designed to cater to international travellers and the significant Nigerian diaspora, the walkthrough presents a mix of global and local brands in food, liquor and tobacco, together with the largest duty free beauty selection in the country.

Self-service checkouts have also been installed for a convenient shopping experience.

Avolta’s partnership with FAAN began more than a decade ago and has resulted in the introduction of many global brands to the country.

It joins two existing stores operated by Avolta in Terminal 1 that have been trading since 2015, as well as a store at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN commented: “We are thrilled to announce Avolta as our strategic partner. This premium location is set to significantly elevate the passenger experience, offering unmatched service and convenience.”

The new Terminal 2 building is part of the ongoing development of five new terminals across Nigeria.

It is part of a strategic plan to enhance the infrastructural development of Nigeria’s airports to position the country as a top-tier destination and transit hub in Africa.