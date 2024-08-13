Ethiopian Airlines Group announces ‘revolutionary airport city’ project

Ethiopian Airlines Group, which bills itself as Africa’s leading airline, has signed a technical advisory and consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) on the design and construction of a ‘Mega Airport City’ at Abusera in Bishoftu city.

The airport city is slated to be roughly just 40km from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport; Ethiopian Airlines Group said the project was poised to ‘revolutionize air travel in Ethiopia’.

Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian), announced the Mega Airport City project on 12 August, highlighting its role in establishing Ethiopia as a global aviation hub.

“The project will not only enhance connectivity but also drive economic growth and prioritize environmentally responsible practices in our country and beyond, reflecting the airline’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

With its exceptional capacity and world-class facilities, this new airport promises to elevate African aviation and strengthen partnerships, marking a significant advancement for the region’s air travel infrastructure”.

Dar’s Tariq Al-Qanni, Director of Operations in Ethiopia for Dar Al-Handasah, stated, “We are privileged to be collaborating with Ethiopian Airlines on this visionary new airport, which will provide vital global air connectivity, accelerate economic growth in Ethiopia, and elevate Ethiopian Airlines into Africa’s most strategic and most competitive aviation group.”

First phase scheduled to complete in 2029

In its first phase, scheduled to be completed in 2029, the contract is set to grow the site to handle 60 million passengers, almost three times that of passenger numbers at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in 2022.

Ultimately, the new airport’s capacity will serve 110 million passengers a year, quadrupling the capacity of Bole International Airport.

The Mega Airport City will feature a 1.1sq m terminal including passenger facilities, 126,190 sqm of airline support facilities, and over 100,000 sqm of cargo and airport support facilities.

It will also include an associated airfield and other essential airport infrastructure.

The new airport is positioned at a lower elevation compared to Addis Ababa, situated at one of the world’s most elevated locations, presenting unique operational challenges for aircraft.

The group noted the architectural team will incorporate elements of Ethiopian heritage to establish a new emblematic structure for the nation, building a people-centric, intuitive airport characterized by sustainability, resilience, and future-readiness.

Ethiopian is also pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY; in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines; and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways.

Concurrently, it is implementing a 15-year strategic plan Vision 2035 which it hopes will position the operator as one of the top 20 aviation groups in the world.

READ MORE: Avolta opens store under 10-year duty free contract at Lagos Airport’s new T2

READ MORE: Cairo Airport primes retail & F&B tender at T3

READ MORE: TRBusiness Ghana Shorts: Africa’s shopper at the heart of the conversation