Jameson spreads festive cheer among travellers at Johannesburg Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

The multi-faceted Jameson festive campaign is live for a two-month period through December and January.

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PR GTR) and Jameson are welcoming travellers at Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport with a festive campaign in December and January.

The airport departures activation in partnership with Big Five Duty Free mirrors a multi-faceted celebratory campaign from Pernod Ricard South Africa in the domestic market.

Tapping into familiar festive visuals on display in the South African local market, the pop-up is designed to heighten shopper recognition for the Irish whiskey brand.

An attention-grabbing oversized whiskey bottle festive tree stands at nearly nine-feet tall and features 160 bottles of Jameson Original, with soft, back-lit illumination creating a magical glowing green effect.

Sampling new serves

Travellers are enticed to share moments of connection in the pop-up bar with the chance to experience two of Jameson’s most popular expressions: Jameson Original and Jameson Black Barrel.

They can also discover new serves, such as the Jameson Triple Triple Málaga Edition, a permanent GTR exclusive.

Travellers will be able to sample popular expressions including Jameson Original (left) Jameson Black Barrel (right) and the permanent GTR exclusive Jameson Triple Triple Málaga Edition (centre). The triple distilled and triple cask matured liquid produces ‘a complex, well-balanced dram with hints of spice, fruit and oak’.

Guided tastings of Jameson Triple Triple – the triple distilled blended whiskey that is triple cask matured in bourbon barrels, sherry butts and fine Málaga wine casks – will be available at the copper-topped bar.

In December, shoppers will receive an exclusive pair of branded, colourful socks as a GWP with Jameson Black Barrel.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, commented: “It’s great to see Jameson partnering with Big Five Duty Free for this warm and welcoming festive activation. Jameson is going from strength to strength – especially in South Africa – and is well-suited to airport retail with its focus on premiumisation and elevated in-store experiences.

“Travellers can shop across the range from Jameson Original to Jameson Black Barrel to GTR exclusives like Jameson Triple Triple. We are excited to see how this Johannesburg Airport activation lands with travellers as we plan the launch of our next instalment in the Triple Triple franchise for spring 2025: Jameson Triple Triple Marsala Cask Edition.”

Thirashan Naidoo, Marketing Manager South Africa and C3PM from Pernod Ricard South Africa, added: “This is the second year that we have embarked on our Spread the Cheers Campaign with Jameson in South Africa. With the addition of Big Five Duty Free this year in travel retail, it’s now a truly seamless experience.

“It makes sense for the overall consumer journey of both travellers leaving and entering the country to see a consistent approach to the brand. This elevates the brand while still immersing the consumer in the festive season in a ‘Must be A Jameson’ way.”

