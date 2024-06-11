Nemiroff enters Egypt and Tunisia in partnership with Odyssey Group

Nemiroff is entering Egypt and Tunisia in partnership with Odyssey Group from Q3 2024.

Vodka brand Nemiroff is expanding into Egypt and Tunisia through a strategic partnership with Odyssey Group.

The move marks a significant addition to the company’s presence on the African continent, as well as a broadening of its global footprint.

“Expanding into Egypt and Tunisia is an exciting milestone for Nemiroff as we continue our global growth strategy,” said Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO of Nemiroff.

“These markets offer tremendous potential, and we are thrilled to bring our premium products to consumers who appreciate quality and innovation.

“Egypt, in particular, is poised for substantial growth in the alcoholic beverages sector, driven by rising demand from younger adults and the market is expected to expand due to new product developments and retail expansions.

“This promising outlook aligns with Nemiroff’s strategic vision, making Odyssey Group the ideal partner for this venture.”

Distribution company Odyssey Group specialises in travel retail and the domestic supply of alcoholic beverages, beer and tobacco.

Nemiroff has said that the company will be instrumental in introducing its premium portfolio to these new markets.

The impact will be felt from Q3 2024, when Egyptian and Tunisian consumers will have the opportunity to experience Nemiroff’s De Luxe and The Inked Collection.

These products will be available through major operators including Egypt Air Duty Free Shops, EFSCO – Egypt Free Shops Company, and MFT – Misr Foreign Trade.

“We at Odyssey Group are always on the lookout for exciting opportunities to introduce new innovations and experiences to our customers,” said Hakim Gamal, CEO of Odyssey Group.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Nemiroff, sharing their passion for quality and commitment to best-in-class execution.

“This collaboration will create unforgettable moments for our consumers in Egypt and Tunisia.”

According to Nemiroff, the cocktail culture in Africa is on the up, which expected to help drive the market for spirits.

Educating consumers about consumption and mixology is described ‘crucial’ for the Ukrainian vodka company. In turn, this is viewed as key to supporting ‘the development of a vibrant and informed community of spirit enthusiasts in these new markets’.

The official launch event is scheduled for the end of summer with a ‘spectacular’ location – stay close to TRBusiness for more details, set to be revealed soon.

