AAHk announces further tender for HKIA fashion and lifestyle concession

By Benedict Evans

 

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has launched a tender for a contemporary fashion & lifestyle concession in Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

The concession, located within. Departure East Hall (Level 7) covers 1,507ft 2 of retail space, with the deadline for bid submissions set on 18 April 4pm (local time).

As usual, potential bidders must hold a valid Registered Account as a ‘Retailer/F&B Operator’ and pay a non-refundable fee of HK$5,000 (US$643) to access the documents, which are available for download at AAHK’s electronic tendering system, ePROS.

Announcing the tender, AAHK noted: HKIA is a world-class international transport hub with extensive air, sea and land links, as well as round-the-clock facilities. Through offering premium products and services, the authority strives to provide the best shopping experience for our passengers.”

