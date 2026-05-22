Image Credit: Sentipede

Retail-focused AI company, Sentipede Technologies, has just signed an exclusive partnership with Adani Airport Holdings across its eight airports in India, designed to give the private operator more visibility into its commercial offer.

The startup’s Brand Intelligence Platform now sits across all non-aeronautical data at Adani airports – duty free, retail, F&B, services – offering brands real-time visibility into prices, passenger purchasing, inventory, and promo effectiveness. It builds on Sentipede’s earlier launch of ZAIC, the AI-powered duty-free platform that already tracks pricing and availability of 1,500+ SKUs at more than 55 airports. They include Dubai, Singapore, London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Delhi, and other gateways.

The Adani move is strategic as it accelerates data-driven retailing, with AI reshaping travel retail decision-making at India’s largest private airport operator, with locations such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. Adani currently handles approximately 25% of India’s total passenger traffic through these gateways and 33.3% of air cargo volumes.

At the heart of Sentipede’s offering to Adani is a suite of platforms that decode pricing dynamics, customer behaviour, inventory movement, and promotional effectiveness. Adani’s retail business has scale: 10+ categories across 100+ brands and over 14,000 SKUs. However, its customer base tends to have limited dwell time despite a high intent to buy.

Image Credit: Sentipede

Sentipede says its solutions will enable the operator, its duty-free retailers, and brands, “to act with clarity rather than rely on retrospective reporting or intuition”. The tech startup has a strong focus on travel retail and duty-free, and claims to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: converting fragmented data into actionable insights in high-value, time-constrained retail settings.

Mumbai sets the standard for Adani

At Ospree (Mumbai Travel Retail), a joint venture between Adani Airports and Flemingo Group, Sentipede’s Brand Intelligence Portal has already integrated multiple commercial elements into a single, connected view, linking what is selling, who is buying, which brands are performing, and what is available on shelf. The platform, says the AI company, “allows stakeholders to identify conversion gaps, optimise assortment and staffing, manage inventory proactively and course-correct new launches in real time”.

Sheel Vora, Managing Director & CEO of Sentipede Technologies, commented: “India’s airports are becoming some of the most valuable commercial environments in the world. We give every brand in duty-free the data they need to make smarter decisions – faster. This is how we are building the next generation of airport commercial performance.”

Image Credit: Sentipede

Vora told TRBusiness that the Adani Airports agreement was signed on 13 April. He added that, beyond dashboards, Sentipede can help organisations shift from static analytics to faster, sharper execution. By identifying patterns and quantifying blind spots, outcomes can range from improved on-shelf availability during peak passenger flows to rethinking animations that fail to deliver.

What can brands expect?

According to Sentipede, its platform can deliver passenger flow information, including traffic trends and demographics, to help brands tailor offerings, and category/product performance data, such as sub-category sales snapshots across liquor, beauty, and confectionery. This enables benchmarking and opportunity mapping.

Transparent competitive rankings, plus sales and penetration trends, can also help track month-on-month growth rates, average transaction values, and penetration percentages. Sentipede stated: “The intelligence would grow as the infrastructure matures.” In Adani’s case this will offer a structured roadmap for long-term growth, noted Sentipede.

Incubated by Voiceback Analytics, a Microsoft Partner for AI, and a leader in travel retail analytics, Sentipede has innovation hubs in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and is developing plug-and-play AI modules, real-time analytics platforms, and intelligent CRM tools tailored for airports, travel retailers, and brands.

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