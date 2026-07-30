Aesop brings Women’s Library initiative to travel retail in Hainan

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Aesop
Aesop brings Women's Library initiative to travel retail in Hainan

Aesop has transformed its store in Sanya, Hainan into a literary space celebrating female authors throughout July.

Aesop has launched its annual Women’s Library initiative in global travel retail for the first time, transforming its store in Sanya, Hainan into a literary space celebrating female authors throughout July.

The activation, themed Follow the Tides, Anchor in the Page, sees the store’s product shelves temporarily replaced with a curated collection of books by women writers, inviting travellers and local visitors to pause, browse and take home a complimentary title without making a purchase.

The Hainan activation forms part of the 2026 edition of the Aesop Women’s Library, which has distributed more than 115,000 books globally since its launch in 2021. This year’s programme explores the theme of the female body as a bridge between private experience and the wider world, showcasing works that celebrate women’s voices across a range of genres.

Visitors selecting a book also receive a commemorative bookmark and tote bag lightly scented with an Aesop fragrance. The design draws inspiration from Sanya’s coastal setting through a wave motif intended to reflect the destination’s island identity.

To extend the initiative beyond its own retail space, Aesop has partnered with coffee roaster % Arabica. A dedicated Aesop book trolley has been installed at the café’s Sanya location, allowing visitors to browse the curated collection while enjoying a coffee.

The collaboration also includes exclusive Aesop-designed coffee cup sleeves and a limited-edition Sanya-inspired coffee blend available throughout the campaign.

The Women’s Library is being rolled out across selected Aesop locations worldwide, with some stores replacing their product displays entirely with books, while others feature dedicated reading areas. Store consultants are on hand to recommend titles, with all books offered free of charge while stocks last.

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