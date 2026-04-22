Airport Authority Hong Kong invites EOIs for Skytopia’s Yacht Bay

Image Credit: Airport Authority Hong Kong

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is inviting global investors and partners to submit Expression of Interest (EOIs) for Skytopia’s Yacht Bay, marking another key milestone in the Airport City development at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

As one of Skytopia’s core components, Yacht Bay is set to become a premier nautical destination in Asia, featuring three key water-themed projects: the Airport Bay Marina, Marine Resort, and aquatic entertainment.

The Airport Bay Marina is Hong Kong’s largest facility of its kind that provides 500 berths for vessels up to 100m long.

The Marine Resort will comprise a hotel development with direct marina access and a lively promenade dotted with a variety of dining and leisure options.

Yacht Bay will also house Hong Kong’s largest aquatic entertainment and water recreation area that will host a wide range of activities for visitors of all ages.

“Skytopia offers an exceptional scale and prime location for water-themed projects rarely found in established international markets,” said Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of AAHK.

“The launch of this Expression of Interest exercise marks another important milestone in Skytopia’s journey, following the recent signing of a contract to develop a dedicated art storage facility.

“These developments underscore our commitment to realising Skytopia as a world class destination that integrates air travel with entertainment and waterfront leisure.

“We invite the global marina, hospitality and investment sectors to contribute innovative ideas and collaborate with us in launching a new chapter of yacht tourism in Asia.”

Image Credit: Airport Authority Hong Kong

Yacht Bay and Skytopia share synergies across offerings in entertainment, art, convention and exhibition, food and beverage (F&B), tourism and more. Being connected to HKIA means Skytopia’s sea-air-land integration enables yacht-to-flight and flight-to-waterfront experiences within one destination – all strategically located in the centre of the Greater Bay Area.

Through the EOI exercise, AAHK states that it is seeking input from ‘leading international partners with expertise in marina development and operations, yacht services, hospitality, tourism and large-scale mixed-use projects, to jointly shape Skytopia as a world class destination’.

Image Credit: Airport Authority Hong Kong

Details of the EOI can be found via: https://www.skytopiahk.com/en/eoi/yachtbay

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