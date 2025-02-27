Airport Authority Hong Kong launches T1 beauty and wellness tender

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has launched a tender for a beauty and wellness services concession at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), with April 9 sent as the the tender closing date.

The tender is for  2,443ft 2 of retail space in Terminal 1 on Level 6 of the Departure West Hall.

HKIA called the tender a ‘unique business opportunity for beauty and wellness service providers in this prestigious aviation hub in Asia,” adding: “Through offering premium beauty and wellness services and products, the Authority strives to provide the best airport experience for our passengers.”

The tender documents are available for download at AAHK’s electronic tendering system – ePROS website.

Potential bidders must hold a valid registered account as ‘Retailer/F&B Operator’ and pay a non-refundable fee of HK$5,000 (US$642) to access the documents.

