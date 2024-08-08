Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association announces return of India Conference

APTRA has confirmed the return of the APTRA India Conference for 2025. The event will take place in Mumbai in mid-February 2025 with Ospree Duty Free as the host partner.

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA & Group CEO King Power Group (Hong Kong) said: “The support from the industry for APTRA’s first major international conference, in Delhi in March 2024, surpassed our expectations, with so many leading companies joining as partners and with over 250 delegates joining from as far away as Chicago and Brisbane.

It was clear that all eyes are on India and we knew we had started a momentum that needs to be continued in 2025 and beyond. We are absolutely delighted that Ospree has agreed to join us as Host Partner in 2025 and I am sure they will help us deliver a compelling programme with more valuable insights and learnings that help the industry capitalize on this extraordinary market.”

Avishek Bambii Das, Chief Executive Officer, Ospree Duty Free, added: “The APTRA India Conference in Delhi was exceptional, with rich insights, an amazing global audience and convivial evenings.

It will be an honour for Ospree Duty Free to host the APTRA India Conference 2025 and to welcome the industry to our home in Mumbai. We are looking forward to creating another memorable event for all the attendees.”

The event will be priced at $600, the same delegate rate as 2024, in keeping with its non-profit status.

As with the 2024 conference, any surplus will be re-invested in APTRA’s work to support members across Asia Pacific. Delegate bookings are set to open in the coming weeks.

