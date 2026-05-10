APTRA Networking Lunch in Singapore welcomes 170 guests

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: APTRA
– TRBusiness

APTRA Networking Lunch 2026.

The Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) Networking Lunch took place earlier today (Sunday, 10 May) at the Tanglin Club, welcoming  a total of 170 people.

Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA and Group Chief Executive, King Power Group (Hong Kong) greeted guests, thanked the event sponsors and wished all attendees a great week ahead at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026, which runs until Thursday (14 May).

“We are delighted to have the support of Changi Airport Group to join us in welcoming TFWA delegates to our home city of Singapore,” said Tuli. “Our thanks also to all the other event sponsors, Champagne Piaff, Go Travel, Kägi and Lindt.

“Creating valuable, face to face networking opportunities is a key strategic priority for APTRA.”

The event was sold out for the fourth consecutive year – please see below for a selection of photos.

“Changi Airport Group values APTRA as an important partner, and we take great pride in our membership,” said Hung Jean, Managing Director, Airside Concessions, Changi Airport Group.

“The APTRA Networking Lunch serves as a great forum for our industry to meet face-to-face and unearth opportunities for collaboration.”

In other news, the APTRA AGM will be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026 between 5.15-6.15pm.  The meeting is open to APTRA members only and advance registration is required: https://2vx.io/yX3JXer

The location is Begonia 3012, Level 3 at The Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

Below: All photos credit APTRA.

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