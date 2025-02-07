Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The 2025 finalists
By Luke Barras-hill |
TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce the finalists of the consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific 2025 (scroll below for the list in full).
A huge congratulations is in order for those companies that now earn the right to utilise the coveted ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo in recognition of their products, CSR and promotional activities, which have earned the nod of approval from thousands of travelling consumers in the Asia Pacific region.
As a reminder, all entries into the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards have the chance to enrol in the 2025 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards (more on the methodology behind the awards at the footer).
TRBusiness.com will reveal the ‘Winner’ and ‘Highly Recommended’ honours in a virtual ceremony due to take place in March.
Now in its fifth year, the hugely popular regional iteration of the Travel Retail Awards organised by TRBusiness in association with partner m1nd-set thrusts Asia Pacific travelling shoppers’ purchasing habits firmly in the spotlight, proving highly instructive to buyers and suppliers alike.
Those that achieve ‘Finalist’, ‘Winner’ and ‘Highly Recommended’ status earn the right to display the revered ‘Voted by Shoppers’ logo on product packaging, marketing materials and at point of sale to help drive incremental revenues.
Global accolade ‘is no guarantee of success in APAC’
In recognising this year’s crop of finalists in an enhanced category lineup introduced at the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards, the 2025 Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific reaffirms the industry’s commitment to investing and innovating in unique products and services recognised for their value by consumers across the region.
With the international passenger traffic and spending recovery in Asia Pacific – particularly China – remaining sluggish against other regions in travel retail, there has never been a more important time to stimulate market sales using the gold standard of consumer confidence in products and services.
Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners and Joint CEOs of TRBusiness, commented: “We commend the energy and innovation reflected in the product entries, many of which are thoughtfully tailored to the Asia/Pacific region. These offerings have clearly resonated with increasingly discerning shoppers, whose evolving purchasing behaviours continue to influence consumption trends within our industry.
“It is important to highlight that while entry into the Global Travel Retail Awards can include participation in the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards, winning a global award in October 2024 does not necessarily guarantee success in the regional edition in 2025.
“This underscores the fact that in travel retail, a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach does not always apply. It also reinforces the importance of suppliers developing bespoke, tailor-made products designed specifically for this key travelling consumer demographic and equally crucial, for retailers to list them.
“At the end of the travel retail chain is the most important element of all, the consumer, and the winners of the Asia Pacific Travel Retail awards have proved that they understand the needs of the travelling consumer in this region.
Peter Mohn, CEO and Owner, m1nd-set, added: “The travel retail shoppers in Asia Pacific are increasingly different compared to other regions of the world, which we undoubtedly see in our research conducted at airports and in downtown duty free shops in the region across all categories. It is therefore vital for travel retail stakeholders to have a clear and in-depth understanding of the motivations, missions and expectations of the consumers in AsPac.
“Asia Pacific is the most significant region for the travel retail channel, especially with the rise of the giants India, South Korea, and slowly but surely China, and it is therefore important to reward the companies who have done an excellent job in meeting the needs of the consumers in this part of the world.
“In short, the finalists have done an excellent job. It again confirms how knowingly different the market in Asia Pacific is compared to the rest of the world. The m1nd-set team was fascinated by how great certain products and initiatives are perceived in Asia Pacific. We at m1nd-set think all industry stakeholders should take a good look and be inspired by what the finalists have done right.”
Presenting the finalists….
_
Best Children’s Product
Be Relax – Yuki & Nori Kids Pillows
Chocdecor/Belfine – Chocolate Lollipops Jungle Animals
PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box
_
Best Confectionery & Food Product
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co.KG – TRE Summer Selection Tasty Vibes Tower 5x100g 2025
Butlers Chocolates – Butlers Dessert Collection
Chocdecor/Belfine – Unicorn & Dragon Chocolate Lollipop 4-packs
Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Kinderini
Haribo Travel Retail – Giant Roulette Multi Flavours
Heidi Chocolat SA – Heidi Grand’Or Gold Caramel
Heidi Chocolat SA – Mozart Koogles Mixed Gift Box, 205g: 4 flavours
Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG – Captain Cocoa & Skyla Carrier Boxes
Maestrani – Avelines Princesses
Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Colour Kit
Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Forever Fun Suitcase
Summerbird Organic – Tapas
The Silver Crane Company LTD – Bears of the World: UK Bear
_
Best Electronics Product
Bitmore Limited – TruSense TWS
Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate MagRing
Promate Technologies FZE – Promate Mavrix
WorldConnect AG – Reload 20 PD 100W
_
Best Fashion & Accessories Product (including luggage & leathergoods)
Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold
Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiTag Travel Wallet
V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – Reversible Bugatti Bucket Hat
_
Best Fragrance Product
Sponsored by KEX Confectionery
Ajmal Perfumes – Aristocrat for her
Ajmal Perfumes – Wisal
Coty International BV–Boss The Scent Elixir F Parfum 50 ML
Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir M Parfum 50 ML
Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Men 60ML
Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Women 60ML
Coty International BV – Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum 50 ML
_
Best Jewellery Product
DPT Antwerp – Wanderlust
NHP Hanse Distribution/Zelli of Sweden AB/Zaza&Lili – Zaza&Lili: Subtle Bracelet Trio Set
NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Mother/Daughter Bracelet
NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Travel the World Set
Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Amigas Necklace
_
Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
Iris Vigneti – Bella Aperitif for Spritz
Henkell Freixenet – Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free
_
Best Makeup Product
Sponsored by E. Gluck
Coty International BV – Burberry Cushion Ultimate Compact Foundation Fair Cool 20
Coty International BV – Burberry Kisses Reno Regular Military Red 109
Coty International BV – Gucci Compact Finishing Powder Pressed Powder Shade 01
Coty International BV – Gucci Sheer Lipstick: Goldie Red 25
Coty International BV – Kylie Mascara Cream Volume Mascara Black 001
Coty International BV – Kylie Matte Lip Kit: Multi Kylie 808
Mavala – Serum Foundation
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – By Terry Brightening CC Palette in Sunny Flash
_
Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product
ANDS – Airbar Nex
Philip Morris International – IQOS Iluma i Prime
Philip Morris International – Veev One
Philip Morris International – ZYN
_
Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €45)
Sponsored by Bluedog Group
BeautyPro – Wonderbalm
Coty International BV – Sun Perfect Clear & Tinted Stick SPF 50
Dr.PawPaw – It Does It All 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler 100ml
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – The Perfect Pair (Travel Exclusive Set)
_
Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (over €45)
Sponsored by Bluedog Group
Coty International BV – 365 Skin Repair Youth Serum
Dr.Ankerstjerne AS/Hanse Distribution – Superfood Multipurpose Vitamin Face Gel
On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Bon Voyage Discovery Box: 2024 EasyJet Exclusive
_
Best Spirits Product (under €45)
Sponsored by E. Gluck
Anora Group Plc –Koskenkorva Climate Action Vodka
Anora Group Plc – Skagerrak Nordic Dry Gin
Anora Group Plc – Valhalla Herb Liqueur Shot
Bottega SpA – Limoncino
_
Best Spirits Product (over €45)
Sponsored by E. Gluck
Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series LTO London
Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged
Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt
Rémy Cointreau – Rémy Martin Club Exception
Rémy Cointreau – The Botanist Hebridean Strength
Whyte & Mackay – Jura Islanders’ Expressions No.3
William Grant & Sons – Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Years Old
_
Best Sustainable Product
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
0930 Creative Agency – Kellanova GTR: Pringles Paper Can
Bitmore Limited – Snoooza Carbon Neutral Travel Pillow made from Plastic Bottles
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Bamboo Fibre Coffee Tumbler
PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box
Puressentiel – Bite & Sting Repellent + Soothing Spray
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo Docg Prosecco Brut Biodiversity
_
Best Travel Accessory Product
Sponsored by Bluedog Group
Beurer GmbH – IBR 65 Insect Bite Healer
Cabeau – Evolution Kids
NHP Hanse Distribution–- Vonmählen: Infinity
Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiLock
Storyteller represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – FlagMate
Travel Blue – Infinity Pillow
Travel Blue – Wireless Audio Adapter
_
Best Watches & Watch Accessory Product
E. Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Mother of Pearl Dial Ring Watch
E. Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Turquoise Mother of Pearl Gemstone Accented Bracelet Watch
NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – Aviator F Series Gent’s Smart Technique Watch
_
Best Wines Product
Domaine Laroche – Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines 2023
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut Il Fresco “Britto”
Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo DOCG Prosecco Extra Brut Il Nero
_
Best Charity Initiative
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Azurous Inc., DBA Cabeau – Cabeau is now B Corp Certified!
Duty Free Americas – Duty Free Americas Golf Day 2024 Brings Together Global Travel Retail Community To Raise $1 Million
International Shoppes – International Shoppes Gives Back with Island Harvest Food Bank
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Pernod Ricard TR Americas X Avolta: Jameson Community Project
_
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Sponsored by Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free Employee Engagement Activities
Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Inclusion, Equity, Diversity (IED) for All’
_
Best Sustainable Initiative
Sponsored by Anora
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Journey Towards A Sustainable Future by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore
Dubai Duty Free – The Dubai Duty Free Global Forest
Coty International BV – The Ultimate Upcycling: Pioneering the use of Recycled Carbon Emissions in Fine Fragrances
Fazer Confectionery – Fazer Dumle, Geisha and Tutti Frutti Products are Palm Oil Free in 2024
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Absolut Arlanda
Fazer Confectionery – Less Plastic in your Favourite Fazer Pralines
Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland – Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland opens a Pop-up in Partnership with the UN
_
Best Cruise Retail Initiative
Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits
Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Shop-in-Shop Experience
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Rabbit Hole Whiskey and Celebrity Cruises
Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Beauty for All’
_
Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups
Sponsored by Moroccanoil
Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Launches with Exquisite Global Pop-Up Experiences
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Appleton Estate Montego Bay Boutique by Campari Group Global Travel Retail
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – First-ever Aperol Experiential Pop-up Store in GTR by Campari Group Global Travel Retail
Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Floor Disruptor
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition Launch & Global Campaign
Walker’s Shortbread Limited – Walker’s Shortbread Festive Pop-up in Heathrow T5
William Grant & Sons – Hendrick’s Gin Perfumery, The World’s First Gin Perfumery Pop-up
William Grant & Sons – The Balvenie 60 Years Old: Redefining Luxury
_
Best Airport Retail Initiative
Sponsored by Newmark
Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Campari x Berlinale Amplification: A Red Carpet Experience in Travel Retail
Cloetta Global Travel Retail – Attracting Travellers Back to the Shop Floor: Cloetta Global Travel Retail’s New Display Strategy
Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Light up your Christmas – Ferrero Rocher
Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way: Spring Campaign 2024
Heathrow Airport – Heathrow Terminal 2’s Glenmorangie Boutique Opening
iCoupon – iCoupon: The Future of Personalised Promotions in Airport Retail
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Fortnum & Mason and Veranda Cafe: A Premium Hybrid Experience
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Lego & Paper Cafe – An Immersive Hybrid Retail and F&B Experience
Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Pangaia: Leading the way for a Sustainable Future in Travel Retail
Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Celebrate All Things Peranakan! by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore
Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Jameson ‘Arrive Like a Local’ Campaign Makes Bold Return in 2024 with the Visa-powered Passport
Suntory Global Spirits – Amazing Aston Martin Bowmore Activation
Suntory Global Spirits – Celebrating 100 Years of the House of Suntory
Suntory Global Spirits – Roku Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season
Walker’s Shortbread – World’s First Shortbread Vending Machine
William Grant & Sons – Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Portfolio Shop-in-Shop: Luxury Shopping Experience at Incheon Airport
_
How it works
All entries to the consumer-voted 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards can select to be enrolled into the 2025 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards.
The Asia Pacific awards programme mirrors the category lineup of its global counterpart: 17 product categories – plus the ‘Best Overall Product’ accolade – as well as six CSR and retail initiatives categories.
In order to assess the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards, the Swiss research agency analyses data from the global awards and concentrates on the portion of data provided by international travelling consumers sourced from the company’s qualified database who are based in Asia Pacific to discover the buying inclinations of those travellers in the region.
By amplifying regional nuances in consumer purchasing behaviours, new opportunities emerge for brand exposure and development.
Click the respective links to view the winners of the 2024 consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards and Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards.
More than one fifth (22%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the Travel Retail Awards ‘Voted by Shoppers’ finalist logo, according to research from m1nd-set.
Meanwhile, almost a third (31%) of consumers are more prone to buying products displaying the Travel Retail Awards ‘Voted by Shoppers’ winner logo.
Finalists achieving the ‘Highly Recommended’ or ‘Winner Accolades’ will be able to elevate their profile by switching to the respective logos based on their achievements.
The 2025 Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 30 September, 2025, from 18:45-23:30 at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes during TFWA World Exhibition & Conference week. The Finalists will be announced on 28 July 2025.
To view our refreshed event website and to obtain further information, visit www.travelretailawards.com
READ MORE: Travel Retail Awards APAC: Register now