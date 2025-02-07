Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The 2025 finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce the finalists of the consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific 2025 (scroll below for the list in full).

A huge congratulations is in order for those companies that now earn the right to utilise the coveted ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo in recognition of their products, CSR and promotional activities, which have earned the nod of approval from thousands of travelling consumers in the Asia Pacific region.

As a reminder, all entries into the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards have the chance to enrol in the 2025 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards (more on the methodology behind the awards at the footer).

TRBusiness.com will reveal the ‘Winner’ and ‘Highly Recommended’ honours in a virtual ceremony due to take place in March.

Now in its fifth year, the hugely popular regional iteration of the Travel Retail Awards organised by TRBusiness in association with partner m1nd-set thrusts Asia Pacific travelling shoppers’ purchasing habits firmly in the spotlight, proving highly instructive to buyers and suppliers alike.

Those that achieve ‘Finalist’, ‘Winner’ and ‘Highly Recommended’ status earn the right to display the revered ‘Voted by Shoppers’ logo on product packaging, marketing materials and at point of sale to help drive incremental revenues.

Global accolade ‘is no guarantee of success in APAC’

In recognising this year’s crop of finalists in an enhanced category lineup introduced at the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards, the 2025 Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific reaffirms the industry’s commitment to investing and innovating in unique products and services recognised for their value by consumers across the region.

With the international passenger traffic and spending recovery in Asia Pacific – particularly China – remaining sluggish against other regions in travel retail, there has never been a more important time to stimulate market sales using the gold standard of consumer confidence in products and services.

Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners and Joint CEOs of TRBusiness, commented: “We commend the energy and innovation reflected in the product entries, many of which are thoughtfully tailored to the Asia/Pacific region. These offerings have clearly resonated with increasingly discerning shoppers, whose evolving purchasing behaviours continue to influence consumption trends within our industry.

“It is important to highlight that while entry into the Global Travel Retail Awards can include participation in the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards, winning a global award in October 2024 does not necessarily guarantee success in the regional edition in 2025.

“This underscores the fact that in travel retail, a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach does not always apply. It also reinforces the importance of suppliers developing bespoke, tailor-made products designed specifically for this key travelling consumer demographic and equally crucial, for retailers to list them.

“At the end of the travel retail chain is the most important element of all, the consumer, and the winners of the Asia Pacific Travel Retail awards have proved that they understand the needs of the travelling consumer in this region.

Peter Mohn, CEO and Owner, m1nd-set, added: “The travel retail shoppers in Asia Pacific are increasingly different compared to other regions of the world, which we undoubtedly see in our research conducted at airports and in downtown duty free shops in the region across all categories. It is therefore vital for travel retail stakeholders to have a clear and in-depth understanding of the motivations, missions and expectations of the consumers in AsPac.

“Asia Pacific is the most significant region for the travel retail channel, especially with the rise of the giants India, South Korea, and slowly but surely China, and it is therefore important to reward the companies who have done an excellent job in meeting the needs of the consumers in this part of the world.

“In short, the finalists have done an excellent job. It again confirms how knowingly different the market in Asia Pacific is compared to the rest of the world. The m1nd-set team was fascinated by how great certain products and initiatives are perceived in Asia Pacific. We at m1nd-set think all industry stakeholders should take a good look and be inspired by what the finalists have done right.”

Presenting the finalists….

_

Best Children’s Product

Be Relax – Yuki & Nori Kids Pillows

Chocdecor/Belfine – Chocolate Lollipops Jungle Animals

PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box

_

Best Confectionery & Food Product

Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co.KG – TRE Summer Selection Tasty Vibes Tower 5x100g 2025

Butlers Chocolates – Butlers Dessert Collection

Chocdecor/Belfine – Unicorn & Dragon Chocolate Lollipop 4-packs

Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Kinderini

Haribo Travel Retail – Giant Roulette Multi Flavours

Heidi Chocolat SA – Heidi Grand’Or Gold Caramel

Heidi Chocolat SA – Mozart Koogles Mixed Gift Box, 205g: 4 flavours

Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG – Captain Cocoa & Skyla Carrier Boxes

Maestrani – Avelines Princesses

Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Colour Kit

Perfetti Van Melle – Chupa Chups Forever Fun Suitcase

Summerbird Organic – Tapas

The Silver Crane Company LTD – Bears of the World: UK Bear

_

Best Electronics Product

Bitmore Limited – TruSense TWS

Bose Corporation – QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Promate Technologies FZE – Promate MagRing

Promate Technologies FZE – Promate Mavrix

WorldConnect AG – Reload 20 PD 100W

_

Best Fashion & Accessories Product (including luggage & leathergoods)

Dolphin Innovations GmbH – Click & Slide Bio Wine Bordeaux/Gold

Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiTag Travel Wallet

V.Fraas International Trading GmbH – Reversible Bugatti Bucket Hat

_

Best Fragrance Product

Sponsored by KEX Confectionery

Ajmal Perfumes – Aristocrat for her

Ajmal Perfumes – Wisal

Coty International BV–Boss The Scent Elixir F Parfum 50 ML

Coty International BV – Boss The Scent Elixir M Parfum 50 ML

Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Men 60ML

Coty International BV – Gucci Guilty Elixir PH Parfum for Women 60ML

Coty International BV – Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum 50 ML

_

Best Jewellery Product

DPT Antwerp – Wanderlust

NHP Hanse Distribution/Zelli of Sweden AB/Zaza&Lili – Zaza&Lili: Subtle Bracelet Trio Set

NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Mother/Daughter Bracelet

NHP Hanse Distribution – My Jewellery: Travel the World Set

Tagua By Soraya Cedeno represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – Amigas Necklace

_

Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product

Sponsored by Moroccanoil

Iris Vigneti – Bella Aperitif for Spritz

Henkell Freixenet – Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free

_

Best Makeup Product

Sponsored by E. Gluck

Coty International BV – Burberry Cushion Ultimate Compact Foundation Fair Cool 20

Coty International BV – Burberry Kisses Reno Regular Military Red 109

Coty International BV – Gucci Compact Finishing Powder Pressed Powder Shade 01

Coty International BV – Gucci Sheer Lipstick: Goldie Red 25

Coty International BV – Kylie Mascara Cream Volume Mascara Black 001

Coty International BV – Kylie Matte Lip Kit: Multi Kylie 808

Mavala – Serum Foundation

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – By Terry Brightening CC Palette in Sunny Flash

_

Best Nicotine (non-combustible) Product

ANDS – Airbar Nex

Philip Morris International – IQOS Iluma i Prime

Philip Morris International – Veev One

Philip Morris International – ZYN

_

Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €45)

Sponsored by Bluedog Group

BeautyPro – Wonderbalm

Coty International BV – Sun Perfect Clear & Tinted Stick SPF 50

Dr.PawPaw – It Does It All 7 in 1 Hair Treatment Styler 100ml

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – The Perfect Pair (Travel Exclusive Set)

_

Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (over €45)

Sponsored by Bluedog Group

Coty International BV – 365 Skin Repair Youth Serum

Dr.Ankerstjerne AS/Hanse Distribution – Superfood Multipurpose Vitamin Face Gel

On the Mark Consultancy Ltd. – Bon Voyage Discovery Box: 2024 EasyJet Exclusive

_

Best Spirits Product (under €45)

Sponsored by E. Gluck

Anora Group Plc –Koskenkorva Climate Action Vodka

Anora Group Plc – Skagerrak Nordic Dry Gin

Anora Group Plc – Valhalla Herb Liqueur Shot

Bottega SpA – Limoncino

_

Best Spirits Product (over €45)

Sponsored by E. Gluck

Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series LTO London

Suntory Global Spirits – Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged

Brown-Forman – Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt

Rémy Cointreau – Rémy Martin Club Exception

Rémy Cointreau – The Botanist Hebridean Strength

Whyte & Mackay – Jura Islanders’ Expressions No.3

William Grant & Sons – Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Years Old

_

Best Sustainable Product

Sponsored by Moroccanoil

0930 Creative Agency – Kellanova GTR: Pringles Paper Can

Bitmore Limited – Snoooza Carbon Neutral Travel Pillow made from Plastic Bottles

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Bamboo Fibre Coffee Tumbler

PLAYin CHOC – PLAYin CHOC Endangered Animals ToyChoc Box

Puressentiel – Bite & Sting Repellent + Soothing Spray

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo Docg Prosecco Brut Biodiversity

_

Best Travel Accessory Product

Sponsored by Bluedog Group

Beurer GmbH – IBR 65 Insect Bite Healer

Cabeau – Evolution Kids

NHP Hanse Distribution–- Vonmählen: Infinity

Shenzhen Hali-Power Industrial Co., Ltd. – MiLi MiLock

Storyteller represented by Travel Retail Bespoke – FlagMate

Travel Blue – Infinity Pillow

Travel Blue – Wireless Audio Adapter

_

Best Watches & Watch Accessory Product

E. Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Mother of Pearl Dial Ring Watch

E. Gluck Corporation – Anne Klein Turquoise Mother of Pearl Gemstone Accented Bracelet Watch

NHP Hanse Distribution GmbH – Aviator F Series Gent’s Smart Technique Watch

_

Best Wines Product

Domaine Laroche – Laroche Chablis Les Chanoines 2023

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut Il Fresco “Britto”

Villa Sandi S.p.a. – Asolo DOCG Prosecco Extra Brut Il Nero

_

Best Charity Initiative

Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits

Azurous Inc., DBA Cabeau – Cabeau is now B Corp Certified!

Duty Free Americas – Duty Free Americas Golf Day 2024 Brings Together Global Travel Retail Community To Raise $1 Million

International Shoppes – International Shoppes Gives Back with Island Harvest Food Bank

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Pernod Ricard TR Americas X Avolta: Jameson Community Project

_

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Sponsored by Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail Dubai Duty Free – Dubai Duty Free Employee Engagement Activities

Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Inclusion, Equity, Diversity (IED) for All’

_

Best Sustainable Initiative

Sponsored by Anora

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Journey Towards A Sustainable Future by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore

Dubai Duty Free – The Dubai Duty Free Global Forest

Coty International BV – The Ultimate Upcycling: Pioneering the use of Recycled Carbon Emissions in Fine Fragrances

Fazer Confectionery – Fazer Dumle, Geisha and Tutti Frutti Products are Palm Oil Free in 2024

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Absolut Arlanda

Fazer Confectionery – Less Plastic in your Favourite Fazer Pralines

Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland – Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland opens a Pop-up in Partnership with the UN

_

Best Cruise Retail Initiative

Sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits

Anora Group Plc – Koskenkorva Shop-in-Shop Experience

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Rabbit Hole Whiskey and Celebrity Cruises

Starboard Cruise Services – Starboard’s ‘Beauty for All’

_

Best Airport Retail Initiative Pop-Ups

Sponsored by Moroccanoil

Brown-Forman ­– Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt Launches with Exquisite Global Pop-Up Experiences

Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Appleton Estate Montego Bay Boutique by Campari Group Global Travel Retail

Campari Group Global Travel Retail – First-ever Aperol Experiential Pop-up Store in GTR by Campari Group Global Travel Retail

Ospree Duty Free by MTRPL – Floor Disruptor

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition Launch & Global Campaign

Walker’s Shortbread Limited – Walker’s Shortbread Festive Pop-up in Heathrow T5

William Grant & Sons – Hendrick’s Gin Perfumery, The World’s First Gin Perfumery Pop-up

William Grant & Sons – The Balvenie 60 Years Old: Redefining Luxury

_

Best Airport Retail Initiative

Sponsored by Newmark

Campari Group Global Travel Retail – Campari x Berlinale Amplification: A Red Carpet Experience in Travel Retail

Cloetta Global Travel Retail – Attracting Travellers Back to the Shop Floor: Cloetta Global Travel Retail’s New Display Strategy

Ferrero Trading Lux S.A. – Light up your Christmas – Ferrero Rocher

Frankfurt Airport – Airport Shopping Your Way: Spring Campaign 2024

Heathrow Airport – Heathrow Terminal 2’s Glenmorangie Boutique Opening

iCoupon – iCoupon: The Future of Personalised Promotions in Airport Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Fortnum & Mason and Veranda Cafe: A Premium Hybrid Experience

Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Lego & Paper Cafe – An Immersive Hybrid Retail and F&B Experience

Lagardère Travel Retail – United Arab Emirates – Pangaia: Leading the way for a Sustainable Future in Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore – Celebrate All Things Peranakan! by Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Jameson ‘Arrive Like a Local’ Campaign Makes Bold Return in 2024 with the Visa-powered Passport

Suntory Global Spirits – Amazing Aston Martin Bowmore Activation

Suntory Global Spirits – Celebrating 100 Years of the House of Suntory

Suntory Global Spirits – Roku Celebrates Cherry Blossom Season

Walker’s Shortbread – World’s First Shortbread Vending Machine

William Grant & Sons – Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Portfolio Shop-in-Shop: Luxury Shopping Experience at Incheon Airport

_

How it works

All entries to the consumer-voted 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards can select to be enrolled into the 2025 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards.

The Asia Pacific awards programme mirrors the category lineup of its global counterpart: 17 product categories – plus the ‘Best Overall Product’ accolade – as well as six CSR and retail initiatives categories.

In order to assess the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards, the Swiss research agency analyses data from the global awards and concentrates on the portion of data provided by international travelling consumers sourced from the company’s qualified database who are based in Asia Pacific to discover the buying inclinations of those travellers in the region.

By amplifying regional nuances in consumer purchasing behaviours, new opportunities emerge for brand exposure and development.

Click the respective links to view the winners of the 2024 consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards and Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards.

More than one fifth (22%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the Travel Retail Awards ‘Voted by Shoppers’ finalist logo, according to research from m1nd-set.

Meanwhile, almost a third (31%) of consumers are more prone to buying products displaying the Travel Retail Awards ‘Voted by Shoppers’ winner logo.

Finalists achieving the ‘Highly Recommended’ or ‘Winner Accolades’ will be able to elevate their profile by switching to the respective logos based on their achievements.

