Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards victors celebrate being ‘Voted by Shoppers’

A selection of those recognised in the 2024 consumer-voted Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards share what it means to earn the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval.

Now in its fourth year, the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards are a true litmus test for brands, suppliers, retailers and other commercial stakeholders, with their products, promotions and initiatives evaluated by thousands of international travelling shoppers in Asia Pacific.

All those who entered the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards are automatically enrolled into this special regional edition, yet the results can be distinctly different. This goes to show that, in travel retail, one size does not always fit all.

The powerful and discerning voices of Asia Pacific travellers duly play out in this year’s results, where there are clear examples, at times, of those named winners and highly recommended that are distinct from their Global Travel Retail Awards counterparts.

As a reminder, the Highly Recommended accolade spotlights those finalists that came within a fraction of the winning score.

Read on for a selection of reactions…

Dubai Duty Free’s Plant A Tree, Plant A Legacy initiative was voted Best Sustainable Initiative. Launched in June 2021, the initiative takes a long-term view and has three primary objectives: to combat deforestation by planting and nurturing a diverse range of tree species; to increase awareness among staff and other stakeholders about the value of tree planting; and to promote sustainable development and improve the livelihoods of local communities through ecological restoration.

Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin (who is set to stand down as Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free from 31 May) said: “We are delighted that our environmental initiative “Plant A Tree, Plant A Legacy” has been voted as the Best Sustainable Initiative. This is a testament to our ongoing concern for the environment and our implementation efforts toward a sustainable future.

“Through extensive tree planting and community engagement, the impact of this long-term initiative is expected to be significant and far-reaching, setting a powerful example for global environmental stewardship.

“Thank you to all the international travelling shoppers in the Asia Pacific for voting for us.”

Best Overall Product was won by Revlon – Elizabeth Arden for the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide 3×7 Capsules Tin, in addition to coming out on top in the Best Skincare, Haircare, Bath & Body Product (under €40) category.

“Winning this award means a huge amount to Elizabeth Arden – and it’s a significant win for inclusion too,” said said Céline Moittié, Elizabeth Arden Marketing Director EUTR.

“Traveller demographics have changed, and we believe it’s vital to offer high-quality skincare and fragrances that every budget can accommodate. Importantly, it seems that the consumers who voted for these awards agree.

“Our NPD is geared towards creating a portfolio that appeals to all types of passengers, incorporating products that range from ultra-prestige to under €20. Through trial sizes, sets, new formats and TREX offerings like our Ceramide 3 x 7 Capsules Tin, we know that we can drive brand engagement, encourage future purchases, and recruit new consumers to our brand. It’s wonderful to see our commitment to innovation and accessibility being recognised in this way.”

Gluck Corporation was Highly Recommended in the Best Watches & Jewellery Product category for the Nine West Textured Flower Dial Faux Leather Strap.

Rob Robertaccio, Senior VP Global & Travel Retail Sales, E. Gluck Corp commented: “Winning the Best Watches & Jewellery product category award is a great honour.

“Consumer voted awards offer tremendous validation to our product direction and serve to re–enforce our strategy of offering the traveling consumer a well priced and on trend fashion watch.”

Iris Vigneti – Bella Dream Gold was voted the winning Best Low- & No-Alcohol Product. Food Accademia CEO Fabrizio Canal said: “After winning the Global Travel Retail Award in the Low and No Alcohol Product category in 2023 with our Bella Dream Gold product, we are extremely proud to have added another title to our palmarès.

“With heartfelt enthusiasm, we gratefully accept this prestigious award, which is a recognition of the tireless passion and dedication we invest in our role as travel retailers.

“Since the beginning, we have dedicated time and resources to identifying those Italian excellences that embody art, tradition and innovation. Every product we offer carries the story of master craftsmen and the very essence of ‘Made in Italy’.

“Our mission has always been to offer travellers a unique experience, rich in authenticity and quality and above all, in a rapidly growing market, we recognise the importance of offering products that meet the needs and preferences of a diverse audience.

“This award motivates us to continue with even greater determination along our path, constantly seeking new excellence and innovative ways to surprise and delight our travelling customers, always ensuring high quality products that reflect our values and commitment.”

Mavala was Highly Recommended for Best Makeup Product with its Mavala Mini Bio-Color.

CEO Doris Maute Bobillier said: “Mavala is deeply honoured and appreciative to receive the seal of approval from consumers for our Mini Bio-Color.

“This recognition demonstrates our dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It motivates us to continue developing exceptional cosmetic solutions that resonate with our valued customers, while upholding our commitment to delivering on our promises.”

“The Mini Bio-Color collection caters to environmentally conscious consumers seeking beauty products aligned with sustainability and ethical production values. Each nail polish is designed for enduring wear and vivid colour, without compromising on eco-friendliness. Similar to the original Mini Color’s range, the Mini Bio-Color nail polishes are conveniently sized for travel and on-the-go touch-ups, offering a versatile and sustainable choice for conscientious beauty enthusiasts.”

You can view the list of victors in full in the TRBusiness May 2024 issue, as part of the annual Leading APAC Operators report. Click here to read the ezine.

Feeling inspired? Entries to the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards are open until the 7 June – see www.travelretailawards.com