ATÜ Duty Free and Tiziana Terenzi unveil Tılsım TREX fragrance

Image Credit: ATÜ Duty Free

ATÜ Duty Free (the joint venture between TAV Airports and Unifree Duty Free/Gebr. Heinemann) and Italian niche fragrance house Tiziana Terenzi – supported by distribution agency Be Keen – have unveiled the Tılsım TREX fragrance.

The scent is available now exclusively at ATÜ Duty Free’s Antalya and Bodrum airport stores, and will subsequently be introduced to the retailer’s outlets at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan.

Combining notes of Isparta Rose, Antalya Pomegranate, and Turkish Caramel, Tılsım is said to encapsulate the warmth and cultural heritage of the Mediterranean.

ATÜ Duty Free President and CEO Ersan Arcan commented: “We always aim to offer our guests a world-class, privileged shopping experience. Our visions have aligned perfectly with a global brand like Tiziana Terenzi, which performs its art with passion and redefines luxury.

“Our goal was to offer travellers not just a product, but a lasting emotion and a unique experience to take home. Tılsım beautifully represents our ‘Sense of Place’ approach that we embrace in travel retail.

“We are delighted with our collaboration with Be Keen and Tiziana Terenzi on this special project, and we are thrilled to present the magic of this geography to travellers through Tılsım, which was exclusively designed for ATÜ Duty Free.”

Image Credit: ATÜ Duty Free

Tiziana Terenzi Founder and Designer Paolo Terenzi noted: “With Tılsım, we sought to capture the very soul and warmth of the Mediterranean, blending the unique essence of Isparta rose and the vibrant energy of Antalya pomegranate into an exclusive fragrance designed for ATÜ Duty Free.

“Developed with the support of Be Keen, our partner of 14 years, this collaboration gave us the opportunity to transform the unique spirit of this geography into a universal story, while celebrating Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage on an international platform through our artistic expertise.”

Be Keen Limited President Antoine Khouzami added: “This unique project reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared ambition to bring distinctive fragrance experiences to travellers.

Image Credit: ATÜ Duty Free

“We sincerely thank ATÜ Duty Free and Gebr. Heinemann, whose trust and commitment have been instrumental throughout this journey, and we are honoured to mark this special launch alongside those exceptional partners who continue to drive our collective success.”

Gebr. Heinemann Head of Buying Jeanne Scholz commented: “We strive to create meaningful and memorable experiences for travellers. Tılsım reflects this ambition, as we respond to the growing desire for individual and exclusive fragrances with a truly distinctive concept tailored to consumers in Antalya and Bodrum.

“This launch is a strong example of what we can achieve together, bringing something truly unique to the shops. We would like to sincerely thank ATÜ Duty Free, Tiziana Terenzi and Be Keen for their collaboration and dedication.”

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