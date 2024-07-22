Perth Airport has renewed and extended Avolta’s duty free contract to 2031.

The new contract covers almost 3,000sq m of commercial space across four stores.

Kate Holsgrove, Chief Commercial and Aviation Officer, Perth Airport said: “It’s fantastic to continue our partnership with leading travel retailer Avolta, in the provision of duty free services at Perth Airport.

“In FY 24* more than 4.34 million international passengers travelled through Perth Airport, an increase of more than 30% on the previous year. And we are set for more growth as our airline partners continue to add or expand their services.”

The Avolta shops, which are strategically situated in the departures and arrivals areas of Terminal’s 1 and 3, will undergo a renewal and lean on sustainably led principles, including using LED lighting and being free of PVC.

Assortments will reflect Avolta’s latest data trends and feature a brand-new clean beauty range and a local marketplace of sustainably sourced products.

Terminal 1 walkthrough

A centrepiece of the new tenancy will be the transformation of the travel retailer’s International Terminal 1 store into a walkthrough duty free space.

The revamped walkthrough will carry the popular ‘World of Whiskies’ concept. together with the newest niche concepts such as ‘Haute Parfumerie’.

New and returning visitors will encounter engaging promotional zones, while integrated technology will play a ‘pivotal role’, according to Avolta, enabling personalised interactions and communication with customers before, during and after they pass through the store.

“Our commitment extends beyond retail; we aim to curate a vibrant and flexible space that evolves with the needs of our diverse customer base,” said Freda Cheung, President & CEO Asia Pacific, Avolta.

“Our goal is to deliver a dynamic and customised retail experience that captures the diversity and energy of Perth, tailored to travellers that visit the airport.

“We wholeheartedly thank Perth Airport for their continued trust and collaboration and very much look forward to opening the doors to our new stores soon.”

Holsgrove added: “The refurbished and expanded [T1] store will significantly enhance the choice and customer experience for these passengers traveling to and from Perth.

“At Perth Airport we are committed to continually improving the customer journey and the planned expansion of the duty free departure store at T1 International will provide an immersive shopping experience.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the team at Avolta to serve our passengers and provide a world-class airport experience.”

Separately – and as reported – Perth Airport recently triggered a bidding round for four speciality retail stores as part of a 32-site tender spanning approximately 4,000sq m of commercial space across its four terminals, T1, T2, T3 and T4.

Twenty-two opportunities are available under the stage one RFP, with the second stage RFP due to be released early next year.

*July 2023 – June 2024