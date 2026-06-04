Avolta enters Japan with four F&B concepts at KIX

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta enters Japan with four F&B concepts at Kansai International Airport

Avolta has opened the first Wolfgang Puck Kitchen Counter in Japan.

Avolta has officially entered the Japanese market with the opening of four food & beverage concepts at Kansai International Airport (KIX), marking a significant milestone in the company’s Asia Pacific expansion strategy.

The openings form part of the fourth and final phase of the airport’s Terminal 1 redevelopment programme and represent Avolta’s first operations in Japan. Spanning approximately 500sq m, the new portfolio combines global brands with market-first concepts designed to cater to both international and domestic travellers.

Among the highlights is the introduction of Fresh to Japan for the first time. The quick-service concept focuses on convenient and health-conscious dining, offering Japanese-inspired pasta dishes, salad bowls, rice burgers and smoothies, alongside a grab-and-go selection of sandwiches and locally sourced snacks.

Singapore-based restaurant brand Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao has also made its debut in Japan through the new KIX opening. The 54-seat restaurant features the brand’s signature hand-pulled noodles and soup dumplings, complemented by exclusive menu items developed specifically for the location, including Sautéed Sliced Wagyu Beef with Scallion.

Avolta has also brought Burger King to Kansai International Airport, marking the first airport location for the quick-service restaurant brand in Japan. Positioned within the terminal with views overlooking the runway, the outlet aims to combine a familiar global offering with an enhanced airport dining experience.

Completing the line-up is the first Wolfgang Puck Kitchen Counter in Japan. The concept combines the celebrity chef’s signature menu with a locally tailored grab-and-go offer, including Japanese sweets, rice snacks and specially created bento boxes.

The launch represents an important step for Avolta as it continues to expand its presence across Asia Pacific, while strengthening its position in key international gateway airports.

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta enters Japan with four F&B concepts at Kansai International Airport

Among the highlights is the introduction of Fresh to Japan for the first time.

Avolta President and CEO Asia Pacific Freda Cheung said: “The opening of our first stores in Japan is an important milestone for Avolta and a strong start for our operations in the country. Kansai International Airport is a major gateway for international and domestic travellers, and this portfolio allows us to bring market-first concepts, global brands and traveller-centric offerings into the terminal.

“We are proud to work with Kansai International Airport and to contribute to the continued transformation of Terminal 1, while building a platform for Avolta’s future growth in Japan.”

The openings reinforce Avolta’s strategy of combining international brands with locally relevant concepts to create differentiated food and beverage experiences in travel environments, while further expanding its footprint in one of Asia’s most important aviation markets.

READ MORE: Mars Wrigley ITR and Avolta open debut M&M’s Experience space in LATAM

READ MORE: Avolta secures 12-year ORF contract with hybrid retail and F&B expansion

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR and Avolta bring beach club-inspired concept to Mallorca

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi

Image Credit: Suntory Global Spirits Suntory Global Spirits (SGS) has introduced its Suntory...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Guerlain rolls out trio of new beauty novelties including relaunched Kiss Kiss

Image Credit: Guerlain French beauty house Guerlain has launched three new beauty heroes,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
ITRC brokers J. Pritchard cruise debut with Diamonds International Ferries & Cruise Ships
image description
PeppaRose strengthen cruise business with new Harding+ listings Ferries & Cruise Ships
image description
Suntory Global Spirits introduces Suntory Time activation in Delhi Indian Sub Cont
image description
The Bluedog Group joins the TR Consumer Forum as Platinum Sponsor International
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail opens 'last-minute' duty free store at Jorge Chávez The Americas
image description
MIA defined by strong hub role, LATAM focus and premium pax weighting M1nd-set Insights
image description
m1nd-set highlights how companions influence shopping behaviour International
image description
Lagardère TR’s Relay makes UK debut at LHR T2 Europe
image description
HTDF blends cultural heritage with duty free shopping in Sanya Asia & Pacific
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free: profitability on the rise after Incheon DF2 exit Asia & Pacific
right