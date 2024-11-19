Avolta inks contract with Shenzhen Bao’an Airport for retail & dining options

Avolta will deliver more than 1,000sq m of dining and retail options at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China under a new contract, effective November 2024 through 2030.

A portfolio of five Hudson locations, including two Hudson Market, two Hudson Evolve and China’s first-ever hybrid-concept store – the Hudson Café – will feature in the concession partnership between the global travel experience player and the airport.

Avolta will also introduce two Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar and Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao.

The initial phase of the rollout will unveil three of the travel convenience units in November, followed by the other two retail stores and the F&B outlets in the first half of 2025.

“Avolta is proud to partner with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to deliver a first-of-its kind, exceptional shopping and dining experience for travellers passing through this key hub in China,” commented Michael Wong, Managing Director, North Asia at Avolta. “This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to strategic growth but also allows us to bring our trusted brands, quality, and innovation to a new audience in one of the world’s busiest airports.”

A statement issued by Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport read: “As a well-established international travel retail operator with a strong brand portfolio, Avolta’s professional brand aggregation capabilities and outstanding operational expertise have left a deep impression on us, which is highly consistent with Shenzhen Airport’s strategic positioning of building an international aviation hub.

We also welcome Avolta, showcasing the Chinese travel retail market with a new look, to seize this opportunity to further strengthen its business cooperation with Shenzhen Airport and provide passengers with more diverse and high-quality shopping experiences.”

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX) is forecasting 60 million passengers in 2024, says Avolta quoting Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) 2024 YTD figures.

