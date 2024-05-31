Avolta secures duty free concessions for Hong Kong-Macau ferry terminal

By Benedict Evans |

Both a ferry terminal and heliport, the Hong Kong–Macau Ferry Terminal provides ferry services to Macau and cities in southern China.

Avolta has announced the opening of its new duty free operation in downtown Hong Kong, following a successful bid for the Hong Kong–Macau ferry terminal concession late last year.

Located in the departures and arrivals halls respectively, the two new stores offer a range of duty free categories including liquor, tobacco, and food with local products and premium international brands.

Both a ferry terminal and heliport, the Hong Kong–Macau Ferry Terminal provides ferry services to Macau and cities in southern China.

Strategically positioned in Sheung Wan, immediately to the west of Hong Kong’s main business district on the north shore of Hong Kong Island, the terminal forms part of the Shun Tak Centre, a commercial and transport hub attracting around seven million passengers each year.

Jaswinder Singh, Managing Director North Asia at Avolta, commented: “We are incredibly excited to expand our presence in China and serve the passengers of the Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Pier.

A key transit point for both local commuters and international travelers, our new shops are set to become a go-to destination for travellers seeking high-quality duty free products as they embark on their journeys or return to Hong Kong. This opportunity allows us to showcase our commitment to making travellers happier in a dynamic and vibrant environment.”

READ MORE: Avolta continues Eugenio Andrades’ legacy with far-reaching global initiative

READ MORE: Avolta expands US presence with 15-year contracts at John Wayne Airport 

READ MORE: Avolta records 8.6% organic growth as EMEA boosts strong Q124 performance

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Australian brand Slickhair enters travel retail with listing on Jet2.com flights International
image description
Belfine champions sustainability efforts through new confectionery multipack International
image description
[VIDEO] Gategroup gets corporate facelift and new company tagline International
image description
Coty unveils Boss ‘Play Together’ cross-category pop-up at Singapore Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Ever Rich & Guerlain reunite to mark World Bee Day with activities in Taipei Asia & Pacific
image description
Korean Air partners with AWS for cloud-based AI customer service platform Asia & Pacific
image description
Tumi opens refreshed stores at Seoul’s Incheon and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Asia & Pacific
image description
Qatar Duty Free opens debut Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport Middle East
image description
The Rock’s Teremana Tequila breaks into GTR with Jägermeister International
image description
Mondottica launches Cath Kidston Sun 24 women's sunglasses collection International
right