Avolta secures new duty free contract at Kualanamu International Airport

Avolta is expanding its footprint in Asia Pacific with a new duty free contract for two stores at Kualanamu International Airport in Indonesia, which are expected to commence operations in July 2024.

The travel experience player will first open a 350sqm temporary departures store, as well an arrivals store spanning close to 300sqm, directly after security and immigration respectively.

The final departures store will open following an upgrade of the airport terminal – a maximum of two years after the start date – increasing the store’s floorspace to nearly 650sqm and transforming it into a walk-through store.

From this time, both outlets will continue their operations for a period of five years.

The new outlets will offer a wide selection of products across all core categories including liquor, tobacco, perfumes and cosmetics and confectionery, along with a curated selection of sunglasses and travel essentials.

“On our mission is to make travellers happier all over the world, and our offer will provide passengers with a convenient and luxurious shopping experience at Medan International Airport,” said David Mackay, Managing Director South East Asia and Oceania at Avolta.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at Angkasa Pura Aviasi in their ambitious terminal enhancement plans and thank them for the trust they have placed in us.

“We are sure that our diverse product range, including top international brands and local favourites, means that there is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or indulging in some personal shopping.”

The airport serves the city of Medan and North Sumatra and handled eight million pax in 2019.

“Kualanamu International Airport enjoys unique geographical advantage and strong air traffic base, driven by vibrance of economy of Medan city and North Sumatra region,” commented Kedar Deshpande, Director Commercial & Business Development, PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi.

“As the airport grows as the western international hub of Indonesia, we believe that now is the right time for joining hands with like-minded business partners to develop the crucial non-aeronautical business of the airport with a long-term view in mind.

“By joining forces with a strong partner with global footprint like Avolta, we are very confident of bringing best in class and a never-before-in-Medan width of duty free offerings at both arrival and departure in unique walk-through concept.

“We hope to provide our growing international passengers at the airport, be they tourists or business travellers, an immersive and unique shopping experience, that will elevate their comfortable travel through our airport to the next level.”

The contract marks Avolta’s third location in Indonesia and its first in Medan, adding to its existing outlets at Indonesia’s two main international airports: Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

The company has been operating in Indonesia for more than 10 years, with nearly 50 stores in total in the country.

READ MORE: Molton Brown launches travel-exclusive eau de parfum with Avolta

READ MORE: Avolta strengthens its presence at Shanghai Pudong Airport with 5 stores

READ MORE: Avolta earns S&P Global credit rating boost to BB+; praises Autogrill move