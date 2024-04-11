Avolta secures new duty free contract at Kualanamu International Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Kualanamu International Airport

Kualanamu International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock.

Avolta is expanding its footprint in Asia Pacific with a new duty free contract for two stores at Kualanamu International Airport in Indonesia, which are expected to commence operations in July 2024.

The travel experience player will first open a 350sqm temporary departures store, as well an arrivals store spanning close to 300sqm, directly after security and immigration respectively.

The final departures store will open following an upgrade of the airport terminal – a maximum of two years after the start date – increasing the store’s floorspace to nearly 650sqm and transforming it into a walk-through store.

From this time, both outlets will continue their operations for a period of five years.

The new outlets will offer a wide selection of products across all core categories including liquor, tobacco, perfumes and cosmetics and confectionery, along with a curated selection of sunglasses and travel essentials.

“On our mission is to make travellers happier all over the world, and our offer will provide passengers with a convenient and luxurious shopping experience at Medan International Airport,” said David Mackay, Managing Director South East Asia and Oceania at Avolta.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at Angkasa Pura Aviasi in their ambitious terminal enhancement plans and thank them for the trust they have placed in us.

“We are sure that our diverse product range, including top international brands and local favourites, means that there is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or indulging in some personal shopping.”

The airport serves the city of Medan and North Sumatra and handled eight million pax in 2019.

“Kualanamu International Airport enjoys unique geographical advantage and strong air traffic base, driven by vibrance of economy of Medan city and North Sumatra region,” commented Kedar Deshpande, Director Commercial & Business Development, PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi.

“As the airport grows as the western international hub of Indonesia, we believe that now is the right time for joining hands with like-minded business partners to develop the crucial non-aeronautical business of the airport with a long-term view in mind.

“By joining forces with a strong partner with global footprint like Avolta, we are very confident of bringing best in class and a never-before-in-Medan width of duty free offerings at both arrival and departure in unique walk-through concept.

“We hope to provide our growing international passengers at the airport, be they tourists or business travellers, an immersive and unique shopping experience, that will elevate their comfortable travel through our airport to the next level.”

The contract marks Avolta’s third location in Indonesia and its first in Medan, adding to its existing outlets at Indonesia’s two main international airports: Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport.

The company has been operating in Indonesia for more than 10 years, with nearly 50 stores in total in the country.

READ MORE: Molton Brown launches travel-exclusive eau de parfum with Avolta

READ MORE: Avolta strengthens its presence at Shanghai Pudong Airport with 5 stores

READ MORE: Avolta earns S&P Global credit rating boost to BB+; praises Autogrill move

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Avolta earns S&P Global credit rating boost to BB+; praises Autogrill move International
image description
Marcolin highlights strong FY23 ahead of official statements release International
image description
Imperial Brands back at Summit of Americas with cross-category portfolio The Americas
image description
Nestlé celebrates official launch of its 'Sustainably Sourced' chocolate range International
image description
Avolta expands NCL partnership to 18 vessels with contract wins & renewals International
image description
Jameson and Pernod Ricard GTR revive their 'Arrive Like A Local' campaign International
image description
‘Now in Myeong-dong’ is name for rebranded Lotte downtown showroom Asia & Pacific
image description
Chisinau International Airport launches open tender for F&B and retail Europe
image description
Costa Kouros appointed sole CEO of LagardèreAWPL as Lesniak steps down Asia & Pacific
image description
Sustainaholics launches Black Cow Alumini aboard BA with Tourvest Retail Europe
right