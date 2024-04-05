Avolta strengthens its presence at Shanghai Pudong Airport with five stores

By Benedict Evans |

Avolta

Since re-opening its doors to international tourism last year, China has seen strong commercial growth within travel retail.

Avolta has announced the opening of four new travel convenience and one new F&B store at Shanghai Pudong Airport.

The openings – which constitute four new Hudson stores and the addition of a new Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar – form part of Avolta’s Destination 2027 strategy.

With over 54 million passengers in 2023, Shanghai Pudong Airport is a major aviation hub of East Asia; it marks an important element of Avolta’s APAC portfolio, and its commitment to expanding in the region.

Avolta says this strategy is intended to introduce globally innovative concepts which elevate the traveler’s airport experience, offering airport partners a comprehensive set of travel retail, F&B, convenience and hybrid concepts.

Avolta says the high volume of international passengers present at Shanghai Pudong Airport, provides the perfect environment for Avolta’s expanded portfolio.

Freda Cheung, President & CEO Asia Pacific at Avolta, said: “With its remarkable number of passengers, Shanghai Pudong Airport is the ideal location to boost our presence in China, representing an attractive market for us and where we see a considerable growth potential with our convenience and food and beverage concepts.”

The new Hudson stores offer an assortment of travel essentials and food and beverage products, while the Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is a full-service restaurant and bar serving globally-inspired cuisine.

“Through the Dufry-Autogrill business combination, our transition to Avolta, and in line with our Destination 2027 strategy, we have expanded our ability to offer airport partners a comprehensive set of travel retail, F&B, convenience and hybrid concepts,” added Cheung.

READ MORE: Avolta earns S&P Global credit rating boost to BB+; praises Autogrill move

READ MORE: Avolta expands NCL partnership to 18 vessels with contract wins & renewals

READ MORE: Avolta nets seven more years at Edinburgh Airport; plans new WDF store

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Costa Kouros appointed sole CEO of LagardèreAWPL as Lesniak steps down Asia & Pacific
image description
Independent UK Chocolatier PLAYin CHOC gains B Corp status Europe
image description
Guerlain launches first Oceania travel retail Parfumerie D’art pop-up at SYD Asia & Pacific
image description
WHSmith steps foot into Calgary with three stores selling electronics and gifts The Americas
image description
Daisy Wild Marc Jacobs EDP takes prime position at major global airports International
image description
Experiential marketing specialist Alive launches new consultancy service Asia & Pacific
image description
Ever Rich Duty Free unveils Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor GTR exclusive range Asia & Pacific
image description
L'Oréal Travel Retail Americas' Julia Seve joins IAADFS Board of Directors The Americas
image description
APTRA: Opening remarks, the Indian diaspora, and keynote speeches Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardere AWPL secures five flagship Relay stores at Auckland Airport Asia & Pacific
right