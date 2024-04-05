Avolta strengthens its presence at Shanghai Pudong Airport with five stores

Avolta has announced the opening of four new travel convenience and one new F&B store at Shanghai Pudong Airport.

The openings – which constitute four new Hudson stores and the addition of a new Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar – form part of Avolta’s Destination 2027 strategy.

With over 54 million passengers in 2023, Shanghai Pudong Airport is a major aviation hub of East Asia; it marks an important element of Avolta’s APAC portfolio, and its commitment to expanding in the region.

Avolta says this strategy is intended to introduce globally innovative concepts which elevate the traveler’s airport experience, offering airport partners a comprehensive set of travel retail, F&B, convenience and hybrid concepts.

Avolta says the high volume of international passengers present at Shanghai Pudong Airport, provides the perfect environment for Avolta’s expanded portfolio.

Freda Cheung, President & CEO Asia Pacific at Avolta, said: “With its remarkable number of passengers, Shanghai Pudong Airport is the ideal location to boost our presence in China, representing an attractive market for us and where we see a considerable growth potential with our convenience and food and beverage concepts.”

The new Hudson stores offer an assortment of travel essentials and food and beverage products, while the Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar is a full-service restaurant and bar serving globally-inspired cuisine.

“Through the Dufry-Autogrill business combination, our transition to Avolta, and in line with our Destination 2027 strategy, we have expanded our ability to offer airport partners a comprehensive set of travel retail, F&B, convenience and hybrid concepts,” added Cheung.

